16.03.2023 23:45:46

Curia Appoints Philip Macnabb as Chief Executive Officer

ALBANY, N.Y., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curia, a leading contract research, development and manufacturing organization, today announced that Philip Macnabb has been appointed as chief executive officer, succeeding John Ratliff.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, we thank John Ratliff for the tremendous progress that Curia made during his tenure,” said Curia board members Sean Cunningham, managing director, GTCR and William McMullan, managing director, Carlyle. "We are delighted to welcome Phil, a seasoned executive who has an impressive track record of focusing companies on their core value proposition, enhancing the customer experience and building organizations with real and sustaining value. Curia is well positioned in the growing CDMO market, and we are excited about its outlook under Phil’s leadership.”

Mr. Macnabb commented: "Curia is a unique company with deep scientific expertise across its end-to-end offering. We have incredible people in the global Curia community, who are highly motivated by our noble purpose of improving patients lives. Going forward, we will focus on creating sustainable value for customers and employees.”

Macnabb joins Curia having spent years in leadership roles at various companies in the healthcare industry. Prior to that, Macnabb held senior positions in technology, distribution, and consumer products segments. He received an MBA from the University of Chicago and a BS in Business Administration from Purdue University.

About Curia

Curia is a leading contract research, development, and manufacturing organization providing products and services from R&D through commercial manufacturing to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical customers. Curia’s nearly 4,000 employees at 29 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia help its customers advance from curiosity to cure. Learn more at CuriaGlobal.com.

Corporate Contact:
Sue Zaranek
Curia
+1 518 512 2111
corporatecommunications@CuriaGlobal.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1ee2752-5afe-44c8-ab11-33a29f2137f0


