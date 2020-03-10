10.03.2020 15:45:00

Curfew Introduces World's First CBD Blanket, Dream Blanket

NEW YORK, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curfew, a new wellness brand dedicated to improving sleep through CBD and other natural products, announced today the retail launch of the world's first CBD blanket - Dream Blanket($295). Curfew's Dream Blanket is a soft and cozy, all-season blanket which is infused with CBD to provide ultimate relaxation. The Dream Blanket is available now, exclusively on Curfew's website (www.getcurfew.com). 

"Sleep wellness is fundamental to living a healthy life and I just didn't see any companies focusing all in on sleep. Our mission is helping consumers transition from their busy daily lives to a relaxing evening routine that results in great sleep," said Scott Paladini, CEO and Founder of Bear Mattress and its new sister brand, Curfew. "Our team has always been at the forefront of textile technology with an emphasis on rest and recovery. We believe the Dream Blanket with its CBD infusion process is going to be groundbreaking in the industry and are proud to be the first to bring this blanket to market. We've partnered with leading manufacturers to ensure the highest quality products, so consumers can expect the same amazing experience from Curfew that we deliver with Bear."

Curfew's 100% hemp-derived CBD contains beneficial cannabinoids and botanicals plus natural ingredients to help the body rest, rejuvenate and restore each night. The Dream Blanket, in particular, uses microencapsulation to infuse CBD into the threads, a process in which the CBD is stored inside coatings as little capsules or droplets. The coatings are ruptured via friction when the blanket is used, releasing small amounts of CBD over time. The Dream Blanket works best when in direct contact with skin and lasts for approximately 20 wash cycles, which Curfew estimates to be around two years.

In addition to the Dream Blanket, Curfew is also introducing a CBD salve and tincture, with more product releases on the horizon.

For more information about Curfew, please visit www.getcurfew.com.  

ABOUT CURFEW
Curfew, creator of the first CBD blanket, is a wellness brand dedicated to improving sleep through CBD and other natural products so your well-being, creativity and performance can flourish each day. Curfew's 100% hemp-derived CBD contains beneficial cannabinoids and botanicals plus natural ingredients to help your body rest, rejuvenate and restore each night. For more information on Curfew, please visit www.getcurfew.com. 

