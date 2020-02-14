Curbio Expands to Seattle, Providing Real Estate Agents and Home Sellers with Turnkey Pre-Sale Renovations

POTOMAC, Md., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Curbio Inc., the leading pre-sale home renovation company, today announced its expansion into Seattle.

As the first pre-sale renovation company of its kind, Curbio renovates homes in preparation for sale and defers all payment until closing, delivering a fast, easy renovation experience. The company specializes in renovations that increase sellers' proceeds, and its technology platform accelerates the entire renovation process—from the initial estimate to the materials acquisition and project management phases. By aligning all stakeholders, Curbio has built a "no catch" business model that offers competitively-priced renovations with no interest and no fees.

Seattle is a hotbed for real estate technology companies, but Curbio's pre-sale renovation solution is one of the few that collaborates with – instead of competing against – real estate agents. Only homeowners represented by a real estate agent can work with Curbio, and the company leverages agents' local market expertise to ensure the renovation will increase the value of the home. While some real estate brokerages offer financing for pre-sale renovations, Curbio both defers payment and serves as the licensed and insured general contractor on every project it completes. The company's onsite project managers oversee the entire renovation and provide real-time updates through Curbio's client portal.

"Seattle is one of the top ten hubs for millennials, the largest home buying demographic in the country and a population that expects updated, move-in ready homes," said Curbio's VP of Corporate Communications Rikki Rogers. "But the prospect of a long, stressful renovation means sellers often skip the process altogether and go with an iBuyer or lowball offer, leaving significant profit on the table. Curbio is helping Seattle agents and sellers rethink this status quo. What's more, a better renovation experience for sellers means more referrals for agents down the line."

About Curbio

Curbio is a national renovation firm that exclusively renovates homes in preparation for listing. With a customer-focused approach and pay-at-close business model, Curbio partners with real estate agents to remove traditional barriers to renovation, allowing homeowners to unlock the full profit potential of their property with a seamless experience from start to finish. Founded in 2017, Curbio is currently available in seventeen markets nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.curbio.com.

