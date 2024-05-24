Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
24.05.2024 07:00:27

Curatis Holding AG publishes Annual Report of the (then still named) Kinarus Group for FY2023 and announces appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Curatis
7.85 CHF -1.63%
Curatis Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Personnel
Curatis Holding AG publishes Annual Report of the (then still named) Kinarus Group for FY2023 and announces appointment of Chief Financial Officer

24-May-2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

  • Full Annual Report of Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG for the financial year 2023  published today
  • Publication of audited consolidated & statutory FY2023 financial statements of Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG already occurred on 17 April 2024
  • Patrick Ramsauer appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Curatis Holding AG with immediate effect

Liestal, Switzerland, 24 May 2024: Curatis Holding AG (CURN.SW), previously Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG (together with its subsidiaries “Curatis Group”, or the “Company”), a SIX Swiss Exchange listed specialty pharmaceutical and therapeutic drug development company focused on orphan and ultra-orphan indications today published its annual report for FY2023. The audited consolidated FY2023 financial statements and the audited statutory FY2023 financial statements of the Company, together the audited “FY2023 Financial Statements”, had already been published on 17 April 2024. Both, Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG and its 100% subsidiary, Kinarus AG in Liquidation had filed for bankruptcy in October 2023, but on 5 February 2024, bankruptcy of Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG was revoked by the competent courts of Basel-Stadt to pave the way for the  business combination of Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG and Curatis AG, a Basel-Landschaft incorporated specialty medicine distribution and drug development company (the “Business Combination”), which was completed on 26 April 2024. Kinarus AG in Liquidation remains in liquidation. The 2023 Annual Report of Kinarus Group therefore does not provide a comprehensive and transparent picture on the effective situation of the Company today after the completion of the Business Combination of Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG with Curatis AG.

Furthermore, the Company announced today that it has appointed Patrick Ramsauer as Chief Financial Officer in a part time role with immediate effect.

Patrick Ramsauer has a strong finance background and has extensive experience from various financial roles, in Corporate Finance at UBS AG, as founder of RBR Capital, an asset management company focused on Swiss and European Equities, in Business Development for Palantir, a US AI and Data Technology company as well as in his role as CFO of an emerging data integration technology company since 2021. Patrick Ramsauer holds a Masters degree in Finance from the University of Zurich, Switzerland. Since spring 2023 he is a Partner at Yuma Capital, a boutique corporate finance & capital advisory firm, and has in this role amongst others supported Curatis in the recent business combination with Kinarus. Curatis has found en excellent candidate to fill this vacant position, and is convinced that Patrick Ramsauer’s knowledge and experience in finance and data technology will greatly complement Curatis’ Executive Management Team.

About the Curatis Group:

Curatis Holding AG is a publicly listed specialty pharmaceutical company with a distribution and drug development business. The focus of the Curatis Group’s business activities is on high unmet medical need orphan and ultra-orphan indications, pursued via its wholly owned operating subsidiary Curatis AG. The Curatis Group was formed by the Business Combination of Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG and Curatis AG in April 2024.

Investor Relations Contact:
YUMA Capital
Thomas Bieri
Managing Partner
Tel: +41 44 575 2201
thomas.bieri@yuma-capital.com

Disclaimer
The information contained in this media release and in any link to our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any such information.
This media release contains “forward-looking statements” that are based on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words “may”, “will”, “should”, “continue”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “estimate”, “intend”, “project”, “plan”, “will likely continue”, “will likely result”, or words or phrases with similar meaning. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of the control of Curatis Group, that may cause Curatis’ business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements (or from past results). For any factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this media release, please see our listing prospectus in connection with the Business Combination. Curatis Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.
The information contained in this media release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for securities. This media release is not a prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act nor a prospectus under any other applicable laws.
Some financial information in this media release has been rounded and, as a result, the figures shown as totals in this media release may vary slightly from the exact arithmetic aggregation of the figures that precede them.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Curatis Holding AG
Weierweg 7
4410 Liestal
Switzerland
ISIN: CH1330780979
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1910239

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1910239  24-May-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1910239&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

