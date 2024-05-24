Curatis Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Personnel

Curatis Holding AG publishes Annual Report of the (then still named) Kinarus Group for FY2023 and announces appointment of Chief Financial Officer



24-May-2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Full Annual Report of Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG for the financial year 2023 published today

Publication of audited consolidated & statutory FY2023 financial statements of Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG already occurred on 17 April 2024

Patrick Ramsauer appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Curatis Holding AG with immediate effect Liestal, Switzerland, 24 May 2024: Curatis Holding AG (CURN.SW), previously Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG (together with its subsidiaries “Curatis Group”, or the “Company”), a SIX Swiss Exchange listed specialty pharmaceutical and therapeutic drug development company focused on orphan and ultra-orphan indications today published its annual report for FY2023. The audited consolidated FY2023 financial statements and the audited statutory FY2023 financial statements of the Company, together the audited “FY2023 Financial Statements”, had already been published on 17 April 2024. Both, Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG and its 100% subsidiary, Kinarus AG in Liquidation had filed for bankruptcy in October 2023, but on 5 February 2024, bankruptcy of Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG was revoked by the competent courts of Basel-Stadt to pave the way for the business combination of Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG and Curatis AG, a Basel-Landschaft incorporated specialty medicine distribution and drug development company (the “Business Combination”), which was completed on 26 April 2024. Kinarus AG in Liquidation remains in liquidation. The 2023 Annual Report of Kinarus Group therefore does not provide a comprehensive and transparent picture on the effective situation of the Company today after the completion of the Business Combination of Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG with Curatis AG. Furthermore, the Company announced today that it has appointed Patrick Ramsauer as Chief Financial Officer in a part time role with immediate effect. Patrick Ramsauer has a strong finance background and has extensive experience from various financial roles, in Corporate Finance at UBS AG, as founder of RBR Capital, an asset management company focused on Swiss and European Equities, in Business Development for Palantir, a US AI and Data Technology company as well as in his role as CFO of an emerging data integration technology company since 2021. Patrick Ramsauer holds a Masters degree in Finance from the University of Zurich, Switzerland. Since spring 2023 he is a Partner at Yuma Capital, a boutique corporate finance & capital advisory firm, and has in this role amongst others supported Curatis in the recent business combination with Kinarus. Curatis has found en excellent candidate to fill this vacant position, and is convinced that Patrick Ramsauer’s knowledge and experience in finance and data technology will greatly complement Curatis’ Executive Management Team. About the Curatis Group: Curatis Holding AG is a publicly listed specialty pharmaceutical company with a distribution and drug development business. The focus of the Curatis Group’s business activities is on high unmet medical need orphan and ultra-orphan indications, pursued via its wholly owned operating subsidiary Curatis AG. The Curatis Group was formed by the Business Combination of Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG and Curatis AG in April 2024. Investor Relations Contact:

YUMA Capital

Thomas Bieri

Managing Partner

Tel: +41 44 575 2201

thomas.bieri@yuma-capital.com Disclaimer

