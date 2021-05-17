SMI 11’121 0.8%  SPI 14’266 0.9%  Dow 34’382 1.1%  DAX 15’417 1.4%  Euro 1.0948 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’017 1.6%  Gold 1’853 0.5%  Bitcoin 39’010 -6.9%  Dollar 0.9026 0.1%  Öl 68.7 -0.2% 
Curasight A-S Bearer and-or registered Aktie [Valor: 56803213 / ISIN: DK0061295797]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.05.2021 07:15:00

Curasight is awarded two prizes in Best IPO 2020 by the independent IPO Guide

Curasight A-S Bearer and-or registered
25.80 DKK -1.53%
Kaufen Verkaufen

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Affärsvärlden's IPO Guide announced that Curasight A/S ("Curasight") is awarded two prizes. The first for an excellent stock price development since the IPO and the second in the quality category. Affärsvärlden's IPO Guide examines all Swedish stock exchange listings. In 2020, 47 companies were listed on the stock exchange. Among the 7 small-cap companies Curasight's stock price development stands out as excellent with an increase 110% above that of the OMXS30 index. In the quality category the jury awarded Curasight a honorable quality award as the company only received one flag by the IPO guide's reviewers compared to an average of 2.3 flags.

Affärsvärlden's IPO Guiden (`IPO Guide') is an independent analysis group that reviews all IPOs in Sweden. In 2020, they reviewed 47 Swedish listings and ranked them by both quality and stock price development.

"We are extremely proud of this recognition from the independent IPO Guide. Sweden is one of the most competitive IPO markets in Europe and the entire Curasight team is working hard to capture the enormous potential of the Company to help cancer patients and benefit shareholders." said Ulrich Krasilnikoff, CEO

Affärsvärlden's IPO Guide applies a rigorous pre-IPO and post-IPO analysis identifying critical issues (24 predefined flags) with the aim of contributing to the quality of the IPO sector in Sweden. The awards are given in two categories.  The first is Share Price Development, measured as the price development from initial subscription price onwards. It compares the relative price performance to the OMXS30, with a breakpoint 12 months after listing. As a measure, it is designed to be objective and simple. The second is Quality, which is more subjective as it relies on a jury that selects winners based on an overall assessment of three factors: 1) the lowest number of "flags" given in the pre- and post IPO analysis, 2) the share price development during the year, and 3) the jury's review.

Of the 7 small-cap companies analyzed by Affärsvärlden's IPO Guide, 2.3 flags were identified on average, compared to only 1 flag for Curasight - given for long timeline between ended subscription of units to first day of trading. Curasight's share price increased with 110% from its IPO. This refers to relative price development compared with OMXS30.

Sedermera Fondkommission acted as Financial Advisor to Curasight for the IPO besides the forthcoming warrant exercise in September. The IPO was oversubscribed by approximately 835%. "We have been very pleased with Sedermera's excellent advice and collaboration over the course of our work with them," said Chairman Per Falholt.

"As the company's advisor since the IPO, we have followed Curasight closely and we are obviously extremely happy with the progress the company has made. Curasight has followed the plan and achieved its stated goals at projected time", commented Hans Nilsson, Director of Corporate Finance at Sedermera Fondkommission.

CONTACT:  

For more information regarding Curasight, please contact:

Ulrich Krasilnikoff, CEO

Phone: +45 22 83 01 60

E-mail: uk@curasight.com

www.curasight.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/curasight/r/curasight-is-awarded-two-prizes-in-best-ipo-2020-by-the-independent-ipo-guide,c3347476

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/19744/3347476/1417831.pdf

Press release 2021-05-17

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curasight-is-awarded-two-prizes-in-best-ipo-2020-by-the-independent-ipo-guide-301292241.html

SOURCE Curasight

﻿

Nachrichten zu Curasight A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Curasight A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

14.05.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
14.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf General Motors, Tesla
14.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.80% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
14.05.21 Hedging-Strategie: Auf Nummer sicher in den Sommer
14.05.21 Marktüberblick: Defensive Werte gesucht
14.05.21 SMI bleibt mögliche Achterbahnfahrt erspart
13.05.21 Alexander Berger: Ist die alte Börsenweisheit: „Sell in May and go away“ noch zeitgemäss? | BX Swiss TV
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
mehr

Ist die alte Börsenweisheit: „Sell in May and go away“ noch zeitgemäss?

Bis ins Jahr 1934 lässt sich die Börsenweissheit «Sell in May and go away» zurückverfolgen. Was sie damals begründete und ob sie dem heute noch standhält, dazu gibt Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie nähere Einblicke im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

Alexander Berger: Ist die alte Börsenweisheit: „Sell in May and go away“ noch zeitgemäss? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dies könnten die nächsten Kaufimpulse für die Tesla-Aktie werden
Warren Buffett: Bidens Steuerpläne sind nicht zum Nachteil der Konsumenten
Dogecoin nach Musk-Auftritt volatil: 'Buy the dip' oder doch Betrug?
Credit Suisse-Aktie: Politiker wollen für die Credit Suisse härtere Regeln - Kultur des Wegschauens
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 19: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Zunehmender Konkurrenzdruck: Analysten sehen bei Coinbase-Aktie kaum Aufwärtspotenzial
Ballard Power-Aktie: Deshalb haben sich Ballard Power und Linamar zu einer Kooperation entschlosen
Arqit announces BT contract and plan to create 2000 jobs
Pennystocks: Diese Risiken drohen Anlegern beim Kauf der vermeintlichen Schnäppchen
Umfrage: Warum Amazon-Shopper von einem schlechten Gewissen geplagt werden

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit