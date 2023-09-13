Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'976 -0.1%  SPI 14'432 -0.2%  Dow 34'576 -0.2%  DAX 15'654 -0.4%  Euro 0.9589 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'223 -0.4%  Gold 1'907 -0.4%  Bitcoin 23'442 1.7%  Dollar 0.8935 0.2%  Öl 92.2 0.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Novo Nordisk23159222Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343ABB1222171NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405Apple908440Lonza1384101
Top News
Buffett schlägt Aktien in Milliardenhöhe los - Marktexperte Kevin O'Leary sieht keinen Grund zur Sorge
Crypto Wealth Report: So viele Krypto-Millionäre und Krypto-Milliardäre gibt es wirklich
Gebühren im Vergleich: Schweizer Anlage-Apps immer noch Nischenprodukte
Dan Ives: Tech-Rally noch nicht vorbei - Auf diese beiden Titel setzt der Analyst
Apple-Aktie im Minus: Französische Aufsichtsbehörde droht mit Rückruf des iPhone 12 - China hat kein Nutzungsverbot für iPhones erlassen
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

14.09.2023 00:18:00

Curana Health Medicare Shared Savings Program Has Best Performance of Any ACO in First Year of Participation in Past 10 Years

First-Year Per Beneficiary Per Year (PBPY) Savings Amount of $2,235 More than Ten Times Greater Than the MSSP Program Average in 2022

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curana Health is pleased to announce its Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP), Elite Patient Care ACO, has performed in the top 1% of accountable care organizations (ACO) in its first year of operation, achieving PBPY savings amount of $2,235—the highest PBPY for any first-year MSSP ACO since 2012.

Curana Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Curana Health)

"We are thrilled by the performance of Curana Health's MSSP ACO in its first year of operation," said Mark Price, CEO, Curana Health. "To be among the top 1% of ACOs last year is proof our highly accessible, highly coordinated model of care for senior living residents is working."

Providing high-quality care for an aging population is one of the biggest challenges facing the Medicare program and state and federal budgets. Introduced in 2012 by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to help promote patient-centered, provider-led innovation in care delivery, MSSP ACOs seek to improve quality and care experience for Medicare beneficiaries through an alternative payment model that holds participating providers accountable for patient outcomes.

Through an embedded, collaborative care approach, Curana Health actively partners with Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs), Assisted Living facilities, and other senior living communities to dramatically improve how care is delivered. Curana Health's 750 physicians and advanced practice providers help senior living communities provide a consistent model of care to all residents, reduce facility staff burden, and create a more personalized care experience for patients, resulting in high-quality clinical outcomes.

COVID-19 hit nursing homes particularly hard, with many struggling to deliver care due to staffing shortages and financial issues. The innovations Curana Health put in place to help partners focus on visit cadence and ensure patients receive the right care at the right time, are paying off. In addition to the recent MSSP results, Curana Health's Medicare Advantage plan – AllyAlign Health – has documented a 39% reduction in 30-day hospital readmission rates and a 37% reduction in total hospital admissions among its Medicare Advantage Institutional Special Needs Plan (I-SNP) members.

Transforming the care experience for residents in post-acute care is at the heart of Curana Health's mission. Through our integrated clinician care model, Curana Health works with Skilled Nursing Facilities, Assisted Living, Memory Care, Long Term Care Facilities, and Life Plan Communities/Continuing Care Retirement Communities, to help solve critical issues impeding the delivery of value-based care.

"Our embedded clinician care model means our providers work collaboratively with facility clinicians and staff, creating a proactive, personalized care experience for residents," said Chris Dawe, President of Curana Health Medical Group. "It's core to not only our mission, but one of the rights we believe of every senior in the nation deserves."

About Curana Health 
Curana Health is on a mission to improve the health, happiness, and dignity of senior living residents. With a presence in 26 states and partnerships with well over 1,000 senior living communities, including skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, and life plan communities, Curana Health innovates solutions for senior care delivery with a unique focus on prevention and care coordination. Curana Health includes a medical group (Curana Health Medical Group), an operator of Medicare Advantage health plans (AllyAlign Health), and an accountable care organization (Curana Health ACO). To learn more, visit curanahealth.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curana-health-medicare-shared-savings-program-has-best-performance-of-any-aco-in-first-year-of-participation-in-past-10-years-301927054.html

SOURCE Curana Health

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

ASM International, Mastercard 💳 & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: ASM International, Mastercard 💳 & Wolters Kluwer

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Mastercard & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

13.09.23 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
13.09.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
13.09.23 Marktüberblick: HelloFresh nach Kurszielerhöhung gesucht
13.09.23 SMI weiter auf Richtungssuche
12.09.23 Julius Bär: 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen
12.09.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
12.09.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Mastercard & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch
11.09.23 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Hochspannung vor US-Inflationsdaten – EZB im Blick
11.09.23 Am 11.09.2023 präsentiert Splint Invest Albert Willems "We were all very thirsty". 2023 erzielten seine Werke das 11-fache des Schätzwertes. Ein vielversprechendes Kunstwerk.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'453.45 18.62 3YSSMU
Short 11'679.54 13.56 GXSSMU
Short 12'106.88 8.82 A1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'976.38 13.09.2023 17:31:22
Long 10'550.05 19.97 V4SSMU
Long 10'285.24 13.73 EHSSMU
Long 9'854.69 8.93 SYSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Arm-Aktie vor IPO: Das sollten Anleger über den womöglich grössten Börsengang des Jahres wissen
ABB-Aktie im Minus: ABB baut neuen Robotik-Campus in Schweden
Top-Ökonom erwartet Aktien-Crash und Immobilienblase: Hohe Zinsen durch die Fed verantwortlich
BP-Aktie in Rot: BP gibt Rücktritt von Chef Bernard Looney bekannt - Aral will Anzahl der Ladepunkte in Deutschland verzehnfachen
Konkurrenz für Teslas Cybertruck - Hyundai-Tochter stellt Elektro-SUV vor
Nächster SNB-Zinsentscheid im September: So könnte die Schweizerische Nationalbank nun vorgehen
Nach US-Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen schliessen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- SMI zu Handelsschluss auf Vortagsniveau -- DAX verliert letztlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
BioNTech-, Pfizer- und Moderna-Aktien letztlich uneins: Zulassung für angepasste Corona-Impfstoffe in den USA
HHLA-Aktie +48 Prozent: Stadt Hamburg holt Reederei MSC als Investor für Hafenbetreiber HHLA - Kühne prüft Gegenangebot
Apple-Aktie im Minus: Französische Aufsichtsbehörde droht mit Rückruf des iPhone 12 - China hat kein Nutzungsverbot für iPhones erlassen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit