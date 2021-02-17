SMI 10’809 -0.9%  SPI 13’494.5900 -1.0%  Dow 31’613 0.3%  DAX 13’909 -1.1%  Euro 1 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’700 -0.7%  Gold 1’775 -1.1%  Bitcoin 46’949 6.8%  Dollar 0.8988 0.7%  Öl 64.4 1.4% 
17.02.2021 22:01:00

Curaleaf to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2020 Financial and Operational Results

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Feb. 17, 2021 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 after market close on March 9, 2021.

Curaleaf management will host a conference call and audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET consisting of prepared remarks followed by a question and answer session related to the Company's operational and financial highlights.

Event:


Curaleaf Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

Date:


Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Time:


4:30 p.m. ET

Live Call:


+1-888-317-6003 (U.S.), +1-866-284-3684 (Canada) or +1-412-317-6061 (Int'l)

Passcode:


5071585

Webcast:


https://ir.curaleaf.com/events

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until March 16, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing +1-877-344-7529 (U.S.), +1-855-669-9658 (Canada) or +1-412-317-0088 (International) and entering replay pin number: 10152585

About Curaleaf Holdings
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a vertically integrated, high-growth cannabis operator known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select and Grassroots, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 101 dispensaries, 23 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,800 team members across the United States. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com

Investor Contact: 
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. 
Investor Relations
IR@curaleaf.com

Media Contact: 
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Tracy Brady, VP Corporate Communications
media@curaleaf.com 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curaleaf-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-end-2020-financial-and-operational-results-301230353.html

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

