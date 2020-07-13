13.07.2020 14:40:00

Curaleaf Completes Acquisition of Grassroots' License in Arizona

WAKEFIELD, Mass., July 13, 2020 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, today announced that Curaleaf has completed  the acquisition from Grassroots of exclusive rights to the Grassroots' All Rebels Rockers, Inc. marijuana license in Arizona. The transaction was completed in advance of the closing of Curaleaf's acquisition of Grassroots to enable accelerated development of the All Rebel Rockers license.   

Curaleaf's acquisition of Grassroots itself is expected to close early next week, after the Grassroots shareholders meeting scheduled to approve the revised transaction on July 16.

Joseph Lusardi, CEO of Curaleaf, said, "Our acquisition of our 9th license in Arizona further strengthens our presence in the state, which continues to be one of the largest medical cannabis markets in the country. It also marks one of the final milestones before we formally close our acquisition of Grassroots."

Under this license Curaleaf will open its 9th store, as it currently operates eight dispensaries in Arizona and already has one of the largest retail footprints in the Metro Phoenix Area. Arizona is one of the largest medical marijuana markets in the U.S. with one of the highest percentages of registered patients.

The close of the acquisition of Grassroots will make Curaleaf the world's largest cannabis company by revenue and the most diversified, vertically integrated cannabis company in the United States, the world's largest cannabis market. The transaction expands Curaleaf's presence from 18 to 23 states, with the combined company having over 135 dispensary licenses, 89 operational dispensary locations, over 30 processing facilities and 22 cultivation sites with 1.6 million square feet of current cultivation capacity.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. The company currently operates in 18 states with 57 dispensaries, 15 cultivation sites and 24 processing sites. Curaleaf employs over 2,200 people across the United States. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT    

This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", " expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", " or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the closing and potential benefits to the Company of the transaction referenced herein. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed September 23, 2019, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Investor Contact:
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Daniel Foley, VP, Corporate Finance & Investor Relations
IR@curaleaf.com 

Media Contact:
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Tracy Brady, VP, Corporate Communications
Media@curaleaf.com 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curaleaf-completes-acquisition-of-grassroots-license-in-arizona-301092181.html

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 45.47
2.16 %
The Swatch Grp 194.80
1.62 %
SGS 2’377.00
1.06 %
Givaudan 3’656.00
0.94 %
CS Group 9.94
0.85 %
Swiss Life Hldg 352.30
0.31 %
Geberit 485.60
0.27 %
Lonza Grp 538.40
0.00 %
Novartis 81.78
-0.27 %
ABB 22.89
-0.30 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:00
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV
12:22
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
11:50
Noch einmal das volle Programm
10:00
Dividends: Short-Term Optimism, Long-Term Concerns
09:19
Vontobel: derimail - 125% am SMI partizipieren - mit 90% Kapitalschutz
08:13
SMI vor neuem Kaufsignal?
09.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Yum! Brands Inc, McDonald"s Corp, Starbucks Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.20
Schroders: Is the office an analogue product in a digital world?
09.07.20
Schroders: Are companies doing enough to curtail the plastic pandemic?
06.07.20
Schroders: The market/economy disconnect may be less extreme than you think
mehr
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

So geht es laut Citi-Experten am Aktienmarkt weiter: Bullische und bärische Kräfte stehen sich gegenüber
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO gewinnt an Fahrt
Credit Suisse plant laut Zeitungsbericht eine Sparrunde - Aktie wenig bewegt
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 28: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
SMI legt zu -- DAX mit Zuschlägen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester
Analyst erwartet "epischen Aufstieg" beim Gold- und Silberpreis
Amazon-Aktie knackt 3'000-Dollar-Marke: Geht die Rally weiter?
Meyer Burger-Aktie nach Handel-Stopp im Plus: Meyer-Burger-Aktionäre machen Weg zu Strategiewechsel frei
ams gibt neue vorrangige Schuldtitel im Umfang von 200 Millionen Euro aus - ams-Aktie wechselt Vorzeichen
Arcane Crypto will mittels Reverse Takeover an die Börse

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI legt zu -- DAX mit Zuschlägen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester
Die heimischen Börsen notieren in der neuen Handelswoche mit positiven Vorzeichen. Auch der deutsche Leitindex tendiert stärker. Die Märkte in Fernost begannen die neue Woche auf grünem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB