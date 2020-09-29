29.09.2020 01:34:00

Curaleaf Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Sept. 28, 2020 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, today announced management is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conference events:

  • A.G.P.'s Virtual Consumer Cannabis Conference on Tuesday, September 29th at 12:00 p.m. ET
    A.G.P.'s Virtual Consumer Cannabis Conference is an exclusive conference with leading global companies in the CBD and cannabis industries. For those registered with A.G.P. to attend, Ed Conklin, Curaleaf SVP of Government Relations, is scheduled to participate on a panel with John Boehner, Former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, who will present the investor conference keynote presentation. In conjunction with the conference, members of the Curaleaf management team will also be participating in investor meetings.
  • Canaccord Genuity's U.S. Cannabis Symposium on Wednesday, September 30th at 2:30 p.m. ET
    Boris Jordan, Curaleaf Executive Chairman of the Board, will participate in a fireside chat presentation at the Canaccord Genuity U.S. Cannabis Symposium which will be webcast live and be made accessible on the investor relations section of Curaleaf's corporate website, under the events tab at https://ir.curaleaf.com/events. In conjunction with the conference, members of the Curaleaf management team will also be participating in investor meetings.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 93 dispensaries, 22 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,000 team members across the United States. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. 
Dan Foley, VP, Finance and Investor Relations
IR@curaleaf.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Tracy Brady, VP Corporate Communications
media@curaleaf.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curaleaf-announces-upcoming-investor-conference-participation-301139372.html

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 10.27
6.12 %
CS Group 9.24
5.45 %
Swiss Re 69.76
3.66 %
The Swatch Grp 216.30
3.54 %
Swiss Life Hldg 350.70
3.18 %
Swisscom 495.50
0.30 %
Sika 222.20
0.23 %
Nestle 109.88
0.11 %
Lonza Grp 566.40
-0.42 %
Roche Hldg G 328.00
-0.89 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

28.09.20
Konfrontation auf offener Bühne
28.09.20
Vontobel: derimail - E-Autobauer mit 25%p.a. und Barrierebeobachtung am Laufzeitende
28.09.20
Economic Impact of Virus Drives FX
28.09.20
SMI-Anleger werden vorsichtiger
28.09.20
Portfolio Update: Schweiz & USA | BX Swiss TV
25.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
24.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Mastercard Inc, American Express Co, Visa Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.09.20
Schroders: Infografik: Momentaufnahme der Weltwirtschaft im September 2020
24.09.20
Schroders: Was die Massnahmen zur Bekämpfung von Fettleibigkeit und die National Food Strategy in Grossbritannien für die Unternehmen bedeuten
22.09.20
Schroders: Mikrofinanzierung: Weshalb sich in Schwellenländern Investitionen an der Basis als robust erwiesen haben
mehr
Portfolio Update: Schweiz & USA | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief-Aktie fester: Relief gibt Kapitalerhöhung aus der letzten Tranche der GEM-Fazilität bekannt
Nestlé: Alles andere als langweiliges Wasser!
Wall Street letztlich stark -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich fester in den Feierabend
Trotz schwacher September-Performce: Analysten setzen weiter auf Apple-Aktie
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 39: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Bitcoin-Boost: Wie Kryptowährungen von der Politik der Notenbanken profitieren können
Sonova-Aktie schiesst hoch: Sonova ist wieder zuversichtlicher
Ford beantragt wohl in Deutschland Staatshilfe - Aktie fester
ARYZTA-Aktie legt zu: ARYZTA einigt sich mit Kreditgebern auf erleichterte Kreditbedingungen
Siemens Energy-Aktie: Siemens Energy startet an der Börse

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street letztlich stark -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich fester in den Feierabend
An den US-Börsen ging es zum Wochenbeginn aufwärts. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Montag stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte kräftige Gewinne verbuchen. Asiens Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart mit freundlicher Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB