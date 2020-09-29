Curaleaf Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Sept. 28, 2020 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, today announced management is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conference events:

A.G.P.'s Virtual Consumer Cannabis Conference on Tuesday, September 29 th at 12:00 p.m. ET

A.G.P.'s Virtual Consumer Cannabis Conference is an exclusive conference with leading global companies in the CBD and cannabis industries. For those registered with A.G.P. to attend, Ed Conklin , Curaleaf SVP of Government Relations, is scheduled to participate on a panel with John Boehner , Former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, who will present the investor conference keynote presentation. In conjunction with the conference, members of the Curaleaf management team will also be participating in investor meetings.

Canaccord Genuity's U.S. Cannabis Symposium on Wednesday, September 30 th at 2:30 p.m. ET

Boris Jordan , Curaleaf Executive Chairman of the Board, will participate in a fireside chat presentation at the Canaccord Genuity U.S. Cannabis Symposium which will be webcast live and be made accessible on the investor relations section of Curaleaf's corporate website, under the events tab at https://ir.curaleaf.com/events. In conjunction with the conference, members of the Curaleaf management team will also be participating in investor meetings.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 93 dispensaries, 22 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,000 team members across the United States. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.

