CUPRA and FC Barcelona Join Forces in a Global Alliance

CUPRA and FC Barcelona enters into an innovative partnership for the next five seasons

Under the agreement, CUPRA becomes Barça's Official Automotive and Mobility Partner

Both organisations will co-develop mobility projects and foster innovation at the Camp Nou

CUPRA is entering into a global alliance with FC Barcelona to become its exclusive Official Automotive and Mobility Partner. The special car division from SEAT joins forces with its hometown football club as part of an alliance for the next five seasons.

This agreement that goes beyond a traditional partnership is based on three strategic pillars. Firstly, both partners originated in Barcelona and have a shared vision of boosting the city's image around the world. Secondly, the two sides endeavour to promote youth talent and innovation. Finally, the two brands share values of passion, ambition and global vocation.

In this regard, the alliance between CUPRA and FC Barcelona will serve to create unique experiences for their community of fans worldwide as well as to develop urban mobility projects around the Camp Nou stadium.

SEAT President and Chairman of the Board of CUPRA Luca de Meo, and FC Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu met today at Camp Nou before Barça's first home game in La Liga 2019-2020. "This innovative alliance with one of the world's greatest football clubs shows our strong commitment to the CUPRA brand and the future of mobility in Barcelona. Furthermore, partnering with a universal institution such as FC Barcelona with a fanbase of over 340 million will support our globalisation strategy," said de Meo.

In turn, FC Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu stated: "We celebrate the incorporation of CUPRA as FC Barcelona's new Official Automotive and Mobility partner. We are setting out on a new road together, based on such shared values as demand, passion, ambition and teamwork. An innovative alliance that will enable us to offer unique experiences to our fans around the world and through which we shall also have the opportunity to collaborate with the development of new solutions to help improve urban mobility."

A special partnership

Besides being its exclusive Official Automotive and Mobility Partner, CUPRA will become one of FC Barcelona's Global Official Partners. The two brands share the same DNA as they have a contemporary vision based on a unique style and the appreciation of performance.

This special alliance will include visibility on the ground around the stadium facilities as well as a CUPRA VIP Box at the Camp Nou for all FC Barcelona home games. A temporary dedicated area is also expected to be installed outside the stadium for the Barça fans to discover the brand.

A shared vision for the future

Furthermore and in order to foster innovation within the mobility industry, SEAT, CUPRA and FC Barcelona will jointly develop micro-mobility and electro-mobility solutions around the Camp Nou. The football stadium's facilities will serve as a test laboratory for urban mobility projects in Barcelona.

Further details on joint projects between SEAT & CUPRA and FC Barcelona will be revealed soon.

CUPRA is a special brand for unique people, designed to captivate customers and meet all car lovers' expectations of uniqueness, sophistication and performance. In its first year of life, CUPRA sales in 2018 went up by 40% compared to last year, reaching 14,400 units. Along with the launch of new models, CUPRA will also keep the motorsport and racing spirit alive by participating in the TCR series. The CUPRA world is alive and ready to conquer a new group of enthusiasts in close to 280 specialised corners and stores around the world.

About FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona was founded 120 years ago in 1899, and is unique in many ways. The club is owned by its more than 145,000 members and can boast of being the most successful club in Europe over the past several years. Since the 2004/05 season they have won four of the Club's five Champions League titles and nine of their 26 domestic league titles. Due to its very special personality, 'Barça' is recognised as being 'more than a club'. The team's distinctive style of play is projected around the world by the best players and coaches of their time in combination with the club's famous reliance on homegrown talent.

All of this goes hand in hand with its ongoing ambition to become the most admired, beloved and global sports institution on the planet. This mission is supported by such core principles as humility, effort, ambition, respect and team-work, while the club is also famed for its commitment to society, which is channelled through the FC Barcelona Foundation and its work to educate children through the positive values of sport. Such unstoppable growth in recent years has led to a global reach of more than 340 million fans and made FC Barcelona a world leader on social media.

