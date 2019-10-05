+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
05.10.2019 01:45:00

CUPE education workers' talks continue

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Talks with representatives from the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and CUPE's Ontario School Board Council of Unions (OSBCU) are ongoing with the province and the Council of Trustees' Association.

Logo: Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) (CNW Group/Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE))

The talks are aimed at ending the work-to-rule job action by 55,000 education workers, who are set to strike on Monday, October 7, if no deal can be reached before then.

The parties have agreed to a media blackout for the duration of negotiations in order to focus on reaching a settlement.

In Ontario, CUPE represents educational assistants, custodians, early childhood educators, office administrators, library workers, tradespeople, instructors, IT specialists, child and youth workers, psychologists, social workers, speech-language pathologists and many others.

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

04.10.19
Nachfragesorgen setzen Ölpreisen zu
04.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf RWE AG
04.10.19
Vontobel: Mit reduziertem Risiko am Kurspotenzial der Versicherer partizipieren
04.10.19
US-Zinshoffnungen helfen SMI aus dem Keller
04.10.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Aufwärtskorrektur im Abwärtstrend / Novartis – Kursrutsch aus dem Trendkanal?
30.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ehemalige BMW- und Faraday-Manager mit neuem Konzept bei E-Auto-Startup Canoo
Tesla-Aktie tiefrot: Auslieferungsrekord überzeugt Anleger nicht
ARYZTA-Aktie hebt ab: ARYZTA verkauft Mehrheit seiner Picard-Beteiligung
Hier ist Tesla das meist verkaufte Auto
SMI beendet Tag kaum bewegt -- DAX im Feiertag -- Wall Street im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst wieder über 12'000er Marke -- Wall Street fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Apple-Chef sieht neuen Smartphone-Wachstumszyklus - Apple-Aktie im Plus
Sika-Aktie im Aufwind: Sika legt die eigene Messlatte noch etwas höher
Julius Bär verkleinert Geschäftsleitung - Aktie unter Druck
Implenia-Aktie im Minus: Implenia vom "aggressiven" Vorgehen seiner Aktionäre überrascht

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst wieder über 12'000er Marke -- Wall Street fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Freitag schlussendlich zulegen. Der deutsche Markt kletterte ins Plus. Der Arbeitsmarktbericht sorgte für Entspannung an den US-Börsen. Japan und Hongkong fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung, während an der Börse in China feiertagsbedingt kein Handel stattfand.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB