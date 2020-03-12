CuneXus Named Best Consumer Lending Company in 2020 FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

SANTA ROSA, Calif., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CuneXus, a data-driven lending and marketing automation pioneer, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the "Best Consumer Lending Company" award in the 2020 FinTech Breakthrough Awards program by FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market today.

CuneXus offers the industry's most sophisticated end-to-end lending and marketing automation solution. The CuneXus CPLXpress lending automation platform is powered by ongoing data analysis to bypass the traditional loan application process, creating a 10-second loan activation experience.

CuneXus CPLXpress enables lenders to provide their customers with perpetual loan approval. This unique and timely solution utilizes advanced data analysis to completely eliminate the loan application process, granting consumers total transparency into their personal borrowing power and '1-click' access to highly-personalized, pre-approved loans at every banking touchpoint.

"Companies like Uber, Amazon and Apple have set the consumer expectation of a mobile-first 1-click experience, but the financial services industry has been slow to react and has fallen short of these expectations," said James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "CuneXus is first-to-market with "breakthrough" technology that addresses this need head-on, making them the clear winner of our 'Best Consumer Lending Company' award in this years' program. We extend a hearty congratulations to the entire CuneXus team on their well-deserved 2020 FinTech Breakthrough Award and we look forward to seeing continued "breakthrough" innovation sure to come from the Company."

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more. The 2020 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 3,750 nominations from across the globe.

"CuneXus was founded by financial services veterans determined to deliver on our mission of completely transforming consumer lending," said Dave Buerger, President & CEO, CuneXus. "By making it beautifully simple for lenders to deliver the personalized, mobile, always-on customer experience consumers have come to expect, CuneXus helps institutions grow their loan volume and their revenue allowing them to actually be with their customers as they shop. We are proud to receive this significant industry designation in the 2020 FinTech Breakthrough Awards program in recognition of our hard work and success in delivering on our mission."

Benefiting from leading-edge features and innovative partnerships, CuneXus clients experience strong growth and performance across all consumer loan categories. Today, 55% of loans generated via the platform are vehicle loans, 21% credit cards, 18% unsecured loans, and 6% are home equity loans and lines. Clients nationwide report significant gains in both back office efficiency and loan volume.

CuneXus passed a number of significant milestones in 2019, including major new partnerships, releases of leading-edge product features, innovative platform integrations and industry awards. The company expanded its reach through a client roster of over 120 U.S. financial institutions, representing over $360 billion in combined assets and over 13 million consumers. The platform averages over $10 million in daily loan requests and has generated billions in loan volume.

About CuneXus

CuneXus is focused on data-driven application-free lending solutions that help financial institutions optimize operational efficiency and customer experience. Its pioneering technologies are at the forefront of the transition to a new era of responsible on-demand lending and borrowing. With more than 120 of the nation's largest credit unions and community banks as clients, CuneXus has generated tens of billions of dollars in consumer loan volume by bringing transparent borrowing experiences to 16 million consumers in every major U.S. market. Among its numerous accolades the company has been recognized as one of just ten startups to watch on KPMG's global report of "The 50 Best Fintech Innovators;" was named the winner in the Callahan & Associates 2019 Innovation Series, and named "Top Emerging Technology Company" at the 2019 LendIt Fintech Industry Awards. Visit http://www.cunexus.com for more information.

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit http://www.FinTechBreakthrough.com.

