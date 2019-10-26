Cunard Presents 2019 Britannia Award to Jordan Peele in Partnership with BAFTA Los Angeles

Jordan Peele Receives John Schlesinger Britannia Award for Excellence in Directing Presented by Cunard at British Academy Britannia Awards

VALENCIA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2019 /CNW/ -- Luxury cruise line Cunard continues its partnership with the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles (BAFTA Los Angeles), sponsoring the John Schlesinger Britannia Award for Excellence in Directing at BAFTA Los Angeles' hallmark annual 2019 Britannia Awards, held last night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Jordan Peele was awarded the John Schlesinger Britannia Award for Excellence in Directing presented by Cunard at the ceremony. Peele wrote and directed popular horror films Us and Get Out, the latter of which won an Oscar® for Best Original Screenplay, and performed in Comedy Central's Key & Peele from 2012-2015. Presenting the award was Academy award-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o, who won an Oscar® for her role in 12 Years a Slave (2013). Nyong'o has also appeared in films such as Non-Stop (2012), Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), Black Panther (2018) and Jordan Peele's own horror film, Us (2019). This year's awards also recognized Jane Fonda, Jackie Chan, Steve Coogan, Norman Lear and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Cunard is partnering with BAFTA Los Angeles as the organization's Official Luxury Cruise Partner; the line will participate as a sponsor in BAFTA Los Angeles' unique entertainment events and programming throughout 2020. In addition, Cunard will work with BAFTA Los Angeles on enriching the brand's renowned Insights Program on their fleet of ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria.

"On behalf of Cunard, congratulations to Jordan Peele on being awarded the John Schlesinger Britannia Award for Excellence in Directing," said Josh Leibowitz, SVP of Cunard North America. "We look forward to our continued partnership with BAFTA Los Angeles and are honored to present the award to such an accomplished director as Jordan Peele."

Cunard has a long history of hosting stars of stage and screen onboard their iconic ships. Luminaries such as Elizabeth Taylor, Rita Hayworth, Alan Cummings, Wes Anderson and Tilda Swinton have all sailed with the line. In December 2017, Queen Mary 2 hosted the first ever major movie premiere with the star-studded event for 20th Century Fox's The Greatest Showman; and last August, Oscar® winning filmmaker Steven Soderbergh directed his latest feature film, Let Them All Talk, onboard Queen Mary 2.

About BAFTA and BAFTA Los Angeles

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) is a world-leading independent arts charity that brings the very best work in film, games and television to public attention and supports the growth of creative talent in the U.K. and internationally. Through its Awards ceremonies and year-round program of learning events and initiatives – which includes workshops, masterclasses, scholarships, lectures and mentoring schemes in the U.K., U.S. and Asia – BAFTA identifies and celebrates excellence, discovers, inspires and nurtures new talent, and enables learning and creative collaboration. For advice and inspiration from the best creative minds in working in film, games and television, visit www.bafta.org/guru. For more, visit www.bafta.org.

Founded in 1987, BAFTA Los Angeles serves as a bridge between the Hollywood and British production and entertainment business communities. Its commitment to professional and community education is at the heart of all activity, including an award-winning community outreach program, screenings, seminars, Q&As, scholarships for British students studying in the U.S., a Newcomers Program for emerging British talents working in the U.S., and a Heritage Archive project that preserves in-depth interviews with the industry's leading talents for future generations. BAFTA Los Angeles celebrates and promotes excellence through its annual Britannia Awards, Awards Season Film and Television Tea Parties and the Student Film Awards.

BAFTA Los Angeles is a 501(c)3 Non-Profit Corporation and relies on income from membership subscriptions, individual donations, trusts, foundations and corporate partnerships to support its ongoing work. www.bafta.org/losangeles

