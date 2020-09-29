+++ Wie wird sich der Goldpreis entwickeln? Lesen Sie die Einschätzung der CME Group +++ -w-
Cunard announces return to Mediterranean cruises and overnight European stays

SOUTHAMPTON, England, Sept. 29 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cunard's new 2021 itineraries on Queen Elizabeth go on sale today.

The iconic ship will chart three to 14 night voyages around Europe before making her way through Asia to Australia to end the season.

Cunard president, Simon Palethorpe, said, "We are thrilled to announce such a broad new program for Queen Elizabeth, with sailings from Southampton and, later in 2021, from Barcelona.

"Guests wanting to explore Europe can experience captivating journeys from a scenic voyage exploring the British coast, to sailings visiting Norway to Iberia.

"And, for the first time since 2014, Queen Elizabeth will also be sailing a series of fly-cruises in the Mediterranean, departing from Barcelona, and featuring calls including the French Riviera, the west coast of Italy and the islands of Majorca and Corsica.

"Queen Elizabeth will finish her season with a transit through the Suez Canal, crossing the Indian Ocean to Singapore, before venturing to Australia.

"Whether guests have sailed with us before, or are taking a cruise for the first time and want a taster of how special a holiday with Cunard can be, we think there's an ideal itinerary for everyone."

Palethorpe continued, "As an added incentive, guests can enjoy a complimentary upgrade on their suite or stateroom booking as well as many other special benefits"

The new program will start in Southampton on April 27th and end on December 19th, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia.

The 2021 itineraries will feature a series of overnight port calls to Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Lisbon, Rotterdam, Singapore and Auckland, with late evening departures from Amsterdam, Barcelona, Rotterdam, Aqaba, Colombo and Fremantle.

Prices for a balcony stateroom start at $499.

For the latest information about the steps Cunard is taking to ensure the approved protocols are in place to protect the health and wellbeing of guests and crew, visit www.cunard.com/sailing-with-confidence  

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships on the North Atlantic, since 1840, celebrating an incredible 180 years of operation. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys for generations, Cunard is world class. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library and film screenings, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria with destinations including Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East and Australia. In 2017, Cunard announced plans to add a fourth ship to its fleet to be launched in 2022.  This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1998 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).   

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cunard-announces-return-to-mediterranean-cruises-and-overnight-european-stays-301139456.html

SOURCE Cunard

