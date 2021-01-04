SMI 10’721 0.2%  SPI 13’377 0.4%  Dow 30’101 -1.7%  DAX 13’727 0.1%  Euro 1.0795 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’564 0.3%  Gold 1’941 2.2%  Bitcoin 27’975 -3.6%  Dollar 0.8812 -0.2%  Öl 51.0 -1.5% 
04.01.2021 20:30:00

Cummins Selects Rudd Resources As Communications Partner For Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Initiatives

CHICAGO, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rudd Resources LLC has been selected to assist Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) in planning and implementing its diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) communications strategy.

Through strategic counsel and content development, Rudd Resources will help Cummins communicate its commitment to workplace and business practices that are equitable and inclusive. The agency will also support the roll out of C.A.R.E (Cummins Advocating for Racial Equity), a movement focusing on four major areas of systemic racism: police reform; broader criminal justice reform; social justice; and economic empowerment.

"Cummins' enthusiasm and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion has long been engrained in the core of who we are as a company—from our company values and the strategic partnerships we forge with our suppliers to our ongoing civic engagement efforts," said Carole Casto, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Cummins Inc. "It was therefore important for us to identify a firm that not only matched our values and intentionality, but one that could also help translate our momentum into additional action. After conducting a national search, it was clear that with Rudd's innovation and breadth of experience in this area, together we can make a real impact for our employees and communities."  

Rudd Resources is a certified women-and-minority-owned public relations agency. Its clients include the Cook County Land Bank Authority, The Chicago Community Trust, the League of American Orchestras, Elevated Chicago and St. Bernard Hospital. In 2020 Rudd Resources' work was recognized with awards from the Publicity Club of Chicago, the American Planning Association - Illinois Chapter, and the Friends of the Chicago River.

"We're excited about this opportunity to serve a global company with a long-standing commitment and leadership in the DE&I space," said Kimberley Rudd, president and senior counselor at Rudd Resources. "Cummins has a proud history of engagement in important social issues. Today, its C.A.R.E. movement, along with its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives represent the kind of work that we're proud to support and promote." 

Rudd Resources is a full-service, award-winning communications consultancy that handles public affairs and storytelling for philanthropic, equity and community development initiatives. Its work advances people, ideas and communities on behalf of its clients, which include nonprofit organizations, philanthropic organizations and corporations.

CONTACT:Amelia Aldred
                    amelia@ruddresources.net

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cummins-selects-rudd-resources-as-communications-partner-for-diversity-equity-and-inclusion-initiatives-301200403.html

SOURCE Rudd Resources

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 248.70
2.85 %
Givaudan 3’805.00
2.01 %
Geberit 564.00
1.77 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’056.50
1.59 %
ABB 25.08
1.50 %
Swiss Life Hldg 411.30
-0.27 %
Lonza Grp 566.00
-0.49 %
Novartis 83.19
-0.55 %
Alcon 58.40
-0.75 %
Swiss Re 82.40
-1.13 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:34
Spannungsgeladener Jahreswechsel
08:59
SMI mit versöhnlichem Jahresausklang
28.12.20
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
22.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Zahlungsabwickler überzeugten 2020 - hier passende Produkte finden
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NEL ASA: Das steckt hinter dem norwegischen Wasserstoffunternehmen
Recycling oder Verkauf? So viel Gold lässt sich aus alten Smartphones herausholen
Denkfehler an der Börse - diese fatalen Auswirkungen können sozialpsychologische Phänomene an den Aktienmärkten haben
US-Börsen tiefrot -- SMI beendet ersten Handelstag 2021 mit Gewinnen -- DAX rutscht nach Rekord ins Minus -- Wall Street fällt zurück
Deutsche Bank-Prognose: So geht es 2021 mit Aktien, Immobilien und Rohstoffe weiter
BioNTech will mehr Corona-Impfstoff an die Europäische Union liefern - Aktie gesucht
Credit Suisse hat Aktienrückkauf 2020 abgeschlossen - CS-Aktie letztlich unverändert
35'000 US-Dollar zu ambitioniert: Bitcoin fällt deutlich zurück
Meyer Burger erhält staatliche Förderung zum Aufbau von Solarzellenproduktion - Meyer Burger-Aktie legt zweistellig zu
Starbucks-Aktie: Analysten sehen nach Corona-Einbruch starkes Erholungspotenzial für Starbucks in 2021

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen tiefrot -- SMI beendet ersten Handelstag 2021 mit Gewinnen -- DAX rutscht nach Rekord ins Minus -- Wall Street fällt zurück
SMI-Anleger sorgten für einen freundlichen Jahresauftakt. DAX knackte im Handelsverlauf neues Allzeithoch. An den US-Börsen dominieren die Verkäufer. Im neuen Jahr gab es an Asiens Börsen hingegen keine einheitliche Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit