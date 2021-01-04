Cummins Selects Rudd Resources As Communications Partner For Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Initiatives

CHICAGO, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rudd Resources LLC has been selected to assist Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) in planning and implementing its diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) communications strategy.

Through strategic counsel and content development, Rudd Resources will help Cummins communicate its commitment to workplace and business practices that are equitable and inclusive. The agency will also support the roll out of C.A.R.E (Cummins Advocating for Racial Equity), a movement focusing on four major areas of systemic racism: police reform; broader criminal justice reform; social justice; and economic empowerment.

"Cummins' enthusiasm and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion has long been engrained in the core of who we are as a company—from our company values and the strategic partnerships we forge with our suppliers to our ongoing civic engagement efforts," said Carole Casto, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Cummins Inc. "It was therefore important for us to identify a firm that not only matched our values and intentionality, but one that could also help translate our momentum into additional action. After conducting a national search, it was clear that with Rudd's innovation and breadth of experience in this area, together we can make a real impact for our employees and communities."

Rudd Resources is a certified women-and-minority-owned public relations agency. Its clients include the Cook County Land Bank Authority, The Chicago Community Trust, the League of American Orchestras, Elevated Chicago and St. Bernard Hospital. In 2020 Rudd Resources' work was recognized with awards from the Publicity Club of Chicago, the American Planning Association - Illinois Chapter, and the Friends of the Chicago River.

"We're excited about this opportunity to serve a global company with a long-standing commitment and leadership in the DE&I space," said Kimberley Rudd, president and senior counselor at Rudd Resources. "Cummins has a proud history of engagement in important social issues. Today, its C.A.R.E. movement, along with its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives represent the kind of work that we're proud to support and promote."

Rudd Resources is a full-service, award-winning communications consultancy that handles public affairs and storytelling for philanthropic, equity and community development initiatives. Its work advances people, ideas and communities on behalf of its clients, which include nonprofit organizations, philanthropic organizations and corporations.

