25.02.2021 21:00:00

Culver's Announces the Appointment of New CEO Rick Silva

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Culver Franchising System, LLC announced today the appointment of Enrique "Rick" Silva as its new CEO to lead the highly successful restaurant chain. Beginning March 29, Silva will lead the system of 792 restaurants, 496 owner-operators, 31,000 team members and the Culver's Franchise Support Team.

Silva previously led the transformation of Checkers & Rally's Restaurants, Inc. in his 13 years as CEO. While at the organization, he created a "family-serving-family" culture among its franchisees, support teams and restaurant teams; grew the enterprise value from $180 million to $525 million; improved unit-level operating margins by more than 300 basis points; and built a world-class franchise sales strategy and unit growth process. For the 13 years prior to Checkers & Rally's, Silva's category knowledge was further enhanced by leadership positions at Burger King Corporate.

"As we searched for Culver's next leader, we were looking for several key characteristics – a true culture and values fit, the ability to support and expand the successful growth of our current and future franchisees and a drive to genuinely deliver on our Culver's Mission: We genuinely care, so every guest who chooses Culver's leaves happy," said co-founder Craig Culver. "We are confident that Rick can do all three and are excited to see what he brings to further accelerate Culver's."

Culver's previous CEO was Joe Koss, who retired at the end of 2020 after successfully supporting and leading this growing organization for 23 years.

About Culver's:

For over 35 years, Culver's guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The ever-expanding franchise system now numbers 792 family-owned and operated restaurants in 25 states. The restaurants' nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit www.culvers.com, www.culvers.com/facebook, www.twitter.com/culvers or www.instagram.com/culvers.

