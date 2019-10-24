+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
24.10.2019 17:03:00

CultureIQ Wants You to Nominate Your H.R. Hero

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- They fight for a better workplace, power a healthy culture, and can wrestle a large crisis to the ground in record time. They are the world's H.R. Heroes, and they stand up for us, so it's time we stand up for them!

CultureIQ is looking for great people, and great stories, to create its H.R. Heroes of 2020 Awards. If you know an H.R. leader who has triumphed over company hardships, solved significant workforce problems, while also elevating and nurturing the people around them, let us know who they are and how they've inspired you! We'll make sure these nominees get a shout-out, and the most extraordinary among them will join our pantheon of H.R. Heroes of 2020.

Nominate your H.R. Hero right now on our website:
https://nominateyourhrhero.splashthat.com

We'll also be collecting nominations – and handing out our first action-packed H.R. Heroes comic book at Gartner's ReimagineHR Conference, where you can also marvel at our new CutureAdvantage model, which helps our clients superpower their cultures into a competitive advantage. Reimagine takes place at the Orlando Hilton from Oct. 28-30.

H.R. Heroes nominations will be closed on Dec. 31, and winners will be announced and featured on Cultureiq.com in early 2020. We'll also have the first H.R. Heroes Awards ceremony to honor winners in early 2020 as well. Look for details on CultureIQ.com after the new year!

About CultureIQ
CULTUREIQ is a global culture management company empowering organizations to transform their culture into a competitive advantage. Over 25% of Fortune's Most Admired Companies and 33% of the Fortune 500  partner with CultureIQ to align company culture with strategy to deliver business results. 

Powered by industry experts, flexible technology, and a research-backed, results-focused framework, CultureIQ makes what is good for people good for business. For more information, visit cultureiq.com, or follow us on Twitter @CultureIQ

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cultureiq-wants-you-to-nominate-your-hr-hero-300944730.html

SOURCE CultureIQ

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:00
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV
13:30
Ölpreise nach US-Lagerdaten deutlich im Aufwind
09:21
Vontobel: derimail - Unsere aktuellen Low Barrier Produkte in Zeichnung
08:59
SMI - Die Spannung steigt
07:31
Weekly-Hits: Fusionen, Übernahmen & US Banken
23.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.85% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf General Electric Co
21.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie lange werden Sie leben und was bedeutet das für Ihre Anlagen?
mehr
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Rubel: Russland ist sich über digitale Nationalwährung unschlüssig
S + B-Aktie knickt nach Gewinnwarnung ein: Schmolz + Bickenbach plant Kapitalerhöhung
Beyond Meat-Aktie: Rückt ein schwarzer Börsentag in gefährliche Nähe?
Änderungen bei Tesla: Preise und Bestellvorgang angepasst
ABB-Aktie gewinnt: Umsatz von ABB stagniert - Q3 weniger schlimm als befürchtet
Tesla verzeichnet Gewinn und schlägt Erwartungen - Tesla-Aktie klettert zweistellig
Wegen Flugverbot für 737 Max: Boeing-Gewinn bricht um die Hälfte ein - Aktie dennoch höher
Novartis-Aktie klettert ins Plus - Novartis bleibt auf Wachstumskurs und erhöht erneut den Ausblick
Dow macht fester Feierabend -- SMI beendet den Handel über 10'000 Punkten -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
VAT-Aktie stark: VAT setzt im dritten Quartal weniger um - Auftragseingang gestiegen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- SMI klettert ins Plus -- DAX höher -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen grösstenteils in Grün
Während der NASDAQ zulegt steht der Dow Jones am Donnerstag tiefer. Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt ist die Stimmung freundlich. Die asiatischen Indizes wiesen hauptsächlich Aufschläge aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB