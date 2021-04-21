 Cultiva® Enhances Global Leadership Team | 21.04.21 | finanzen.ch
21.04.2021 18:47:00

Cultiva® Enhances Global Leadership Team

LAS VEGAS, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cultiva LLC (cultiva.com), a provider of proprietary, food-grade biofilms used in agricultural markets, announces the appointment of Cleiton De Sequeira as director, Global Strategic Marketing – a new role at Cultiva as the company sets the stage for future growth.

Cultiva names Cleiton De Sequeira as director of Global Strategic Marketing

De Sequeira will lead the company's marketing vision, brand identity and execution in his new role as a part of Cultiva's leadership team. His responsibilities include building the global Cultiva brand by showcasing the company's leadership in pre-harvest crop protection technologies. As Cultiva leverages its steep growth curve, De Sequeira will drive worldwide market development, marketing strategy, positioning and messaging around proprietary emerging technologies and innovations in existing and new markets.

"Adding Cleiton's expertise to our executive team affirms our focus on growth and innovation," said Luis Hernandez, CEO of Cultiva. "His experience and knowledge will help us build Cultiva's presence in new markets, and leverage our proprietary SureSeal™ technology as we scale in the U.S. and internationally."

Most recently, De Sequeira was with international mining and metals company Rio Tinto, where he served as Global Market Development Manager for the company's agriculture business. Prior to that, he held roles in agronomy and sales at Koch Industries in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Wichita, Kansas.

"Cultiva has a unique technology advantage helping farmers improve quality and value," De Sequeira said. "They're positioned to make big leaps in the market. I'm looking forward to building the Cultiva brand on a global scale."

De Sequeira has a Ph.D. in crop and soil environmental sciences from Virginia Tech, and was a post-doctoral research associate at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. In addition, he holds an MBA from Austral University's IAE Business School in Pilar, Buenos Aires, and a Bachelor of Sciences degree in Agronomy from Universidade Federal de Viçosa, Minas Gerais, Brazil.

About Cultiva®

Cultiva has developed a proprietary technology called SureSeal™ designed to supplement the cuticle of the plant. By enhancing the plant's membrane stability, the company's products reduce crop losses associated with environmental extremes that have become more prevalent with climate change. Cultiva's vision is to stay at the forefront of plant cuticle care by continuing to explore the capabilities of this technology and develop new applications that provide agronomic value to growers worldwide.

Contact:
Stacy Einck
Axiom Marketing
(952) 224-2939, X113
seinck@axiomcom.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cultiva-enhances-global-leadership-team-301274078.html

SOURCE Cultiva

﻿

