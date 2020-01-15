CUJO AI Appoints Tuomas Laine as Chief Financial Officer

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CUJO AI , the global leader in the development and application of artificial intelligence to improve the security, control and privacy of connected devices, announced today the appointment of Tuomas Laine as Chief Financial Officer. Tuomas Laine will be responsible for leading all aspects of the company's financial and accounting functions.

Tuomas Laine has accumulated over two decades of experience in the fields of financial management and accounting. He most recently served as the Vice President of Finance at F-Secure Corporation, where he was responsible for group operative financial planning, forecasting, reporting, M&A activities support and business integrations. At F-Secure, he also held a Director role and was leading the global Business Control and FP&A team. Prior to F-Secure, Tuomas served as Regional Finance Manager at GE/Genworth Financial for Northern Europe. He holds a M.Sc. in International Business, Accounting and Finance from the Helsinki School of Economics and Business Administration (HSEBA).

"I am thrilled and honored to join CUJO AI as CFO at a pivotal growth and expansion phase of the company. I have been impressed with the world-class talent and visionary innovation of CUJO AI as a global leader in the development and application of AI for cybersecurity solutions. The need for trust and digital life protection has never been greater. The exponential growth in the number of IoT devices and connectivity technologies shapes a very exciting future for cybersecurity intelligence. I am really looking forward to bringing my experience and skills to use to further support the continued success of the company," said Tuomas Laine, CFO at CUJO AI.

"We are very pleased to welcome Tuomas to our leadership team," said Einaras von Gravrock, CEO of CUJO AI. "With a proven track record of success in a range of senior executive roles at various technology companies, he will bring invaluable expertise to our financial and strategic planning. We look forward to working closely as we execute our mission to create a future where digital experiences are secure, private and personal."

With over half a billion connected devices monitored and protected daily, CUJO AI brings to fixed network, mobile and public Wi-Fi operators around the world a complete portfolio of products to provide end users with a seamlessly integrated suite of Digital Life Protection services while improving their network monitoring, intelligence and protection capabilities.

About CUJO AI:

Powered by proprietary artificial intelligence models and uniquely built on billions of real-world data points, the CUJO AI portfolio of products is designed to gain a clear insight on how data moves across networks and to digitally protect people and devices, creating a safer smart-living experience in homes, businesses and connected communities. Network, mobile and public Wi-Fi operators around the world utilize the CUJO AI portfolio of products to provide users with a seamlessly integrated suite of value-added services, covering network monitoring and protection, advanced connected device identification, real-time network security, privacy protection, content access control and digital parenting.

