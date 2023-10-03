Cuisinart Celebrates 50 Years of Inspiring Home Cooks with Anniversary Edition of Food Processor

Cuisinart Partners with Williams Sonoma to Launch 50th Anniversary Edition of their very own Iconic Food Processor

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuisinart®, a leading home kitchen appliance brand known for award-winning quality and spearheading industry innovation, has partnered with Williams Sonoma to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their beloved food processor to craft an iconic edition that evokes the classic look and feel of the original.

Since founder Carl Sontheimer introduced the food processor to the American consumer in 1973, Cuisinart food processors have become universally recognized for bringing cutting-edge technology, ease, and efficiency to kitchens around the world. In honor of the 50th anniversary of the machine that chops, purees, slices, and shreds, Cuisinart® brings back the classic design with a modern twist to create a throwback edition available exclusively at Cuisinart® and longtime partner, Williams Sonoma.

Due to its combined variety and simplicity for busy home chefs, Williams Sonoma founder, Chuck Williams, instantly fell in love with the Cuisinart® food processor when it was first introduced. Chuck sold America's first Cuisinart® food processors at his stores, and now generations of home cooks have discovered the effortlessness and unmatched quality of this game-changing kitchen tool.

"We are proud to launch this limited-edition food processor in celebration of 50 years," says Christine Kapp, Director of Media and Insights, Cuisinart. "Cuisinart's food processor revolutionized the way home chefs were able to create in their kitchens, and we hope this limited edition of our most popular, iconic machine will continue to inspire self-expression through food made at home."

Available now on Cuisinart.com and at exclusive retailer, Williams-Sonoma.com.

About Cuisinart:

Cuisinart is a leading kitchen appliance manufacturer founded in 1971 by Carl Sontheimer. Since introducing the very first electric food processor to the consumer in the US market 50 years ago, Cuisinart has become synonymous with quality and innovation when it comes to kitchen products. The Cuisinart brand offers a wide variety of kitchen products, air fryers, coffee makers to cookware and cutlery. Through Cuisinart's brand vision of Feeding Imagination, each high-quality product designed to last is rooted in creating enjoyable experiences for professional chefs and home cooks alike. A Cuisinart product at the heart of every home allows consumers to carve out their own unique way of cooking and the confidence to take their creative imagination to another culinary level. Below are some of Cuisinart's latest products. To learn more about Cuisinart's full product offerings, please visit: www.cuisinart.com and follow @cuisinart on Instagram.

