18.12.2019 13:03:00

Cubic to Launch First-of-its-Kind Loyalty-Based Advertising Service for Transit Agencies

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division will launch an advertising and loyalty rewards platform for public transportation called Cubic Interactive. Cubic Interactive allows brands to place advertisements within a transit agency’s mobile traveler app and/or physical assets such as gates and ticket vending machines, giving brands access to targeted, captive audiences based on a transit agency’s rich traveler demographic data. Ricola, one of the world’s most innovative manufacturers of herb cough drops and breath mints is the first brand to advertise with Cubic Interactive.

"Transit and traveler apps are truly valuable avenues for brands to reach more consumers,” said Matt Cole, president of Cubic Transportation Systems. "We are excited to leverage the power of mobile to connect transit agencies with brands such as Ricola to create innovative and tailored loyalty programs.”

By offering personalized ads within a transit agency’s mobile traveler app or through out-of-home ads, Cubic Interactive gives brands the opportunity to engage with audiences through channels that go beyond traditional mass retailer or national advertising – driving commerce, loyalty and brand awareness on the go. Travelers can engage with advertising content from brands and earn loyalty points that can then be turned into transit value and used to pay for transit or redeemed for various in-app offers.

"Ricola has a long history of innovation in consumer communications that have helped build our brand globally, we are excited to partner with Cubic,” said Bill Higgins, regional president, North America, Ricola.

Customizable commuter data sets provide brands with flexibility on ad type and targeting as well as the ability to create and reach highly targeted, engaged and hyper local marketing personas to meet various cost per mille (CPM) objectives. In addition, anonymized personal identifiers (PID) data, combined with GPS information provides a level of granularity and measurement that is unique in the world of programmatic and digital.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

