<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.09.2019 20:17:00

Cubic Highlights Advanced Multi-Domain Training and C4ISR Solutions at Air, Space and Cyber Conference 2019

Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced its Cubic Global Defense (CGD) and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS) business divisions will exhibit industry-leading air combat training systems and integrated Command, Control, Communications, Computer, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions at this year’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference (ASC) taking place from September 16–18 in National Harbor, Maryland. With the theme of "expanding the competitive edge,” the Air Force Association’s annual ASC conference is the premier event for defense and aerospace professionals, bringing together key military decision makers and experts from government and industry.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Continental AG / Valeo S.A. 49783591 60.00 % 10.83 %
Apple Inc. / Microsoft Corp. / Walt Disney Co. 49783565 55.00 % 8.00 %
ABB / Geberit / LafargeHolcim 49783560 59.00 % 7.58 %

"For decades, we have been providing critical air combat training technologies for USAF missions. Our industry-leading capabilities enable warfighters to truly ‘train as they fight’ by enhancing the live training environment, making it more realistic and cost-efficient,” said Mike Knowles, president of Cubic Global Defense.

"Our expeditionary C4ISR solutions improve resiliency in communications while offering significant lower size, weight and power (SWaP), modularity and reliability to ensure operational success for our warfighters in the most demanding environments,” said Mike Twyman, president of Cubic Mission Solutions.

Cubic will highlight the following solutions at booth #742 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center:

  • Live, Virtual and Constructive (LVC) Blended Training: as the only provider of fourth and fifth generation fielded interoperable Air Combat Maneuvering Instrumentation (ACMI) and LVC training solutions, Cubic’s ACMI/LVC Multi-Domain Advanced Training Environment coherently links air and ground platforms and sensors with virtual and constructive entities in a secure and tailorable environment. Cubic offers a family of systems that replicate real-world attributes, enabling the development of tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) to support increased proficiency and overall mission readiness.
  • Zeus Suite: The Zeus Suite is a flexible multi-domain C4ISR solution providing forward combat elements, first responders and emergency management teams secure networking and situational awareness. It ensures users have uninterrupted access to real-time intelligence in a multi-domain environment. Zeus is a communications agnostic platform, which provides interfaces with most tactical radio systems in addition to TDL, CDL, SATCOM, Cell Towers, Wi-Fi and Land Mobile Radio Systems. The Zeus Suite is the nucleus of an entire operations center in a single pelican case.

For more information, please visit Cubic’s event page or follow Cubic Global Defense and Cubic Mission Solutions on Twitter at @CubicDefense and @Cubic_MS. Join the social conversation surrounding AFA’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference with #ASC19.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Cubic Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cubic Corp.mehr Analysen

03.12.18 Cubic Buy Needham & Company, LLC
16.11.18 Cubic Buy Needham & Company, LLC
14.05.18 Cubic Hold Needham & Company, LLC
21.11.17 Cubic Buy Canaccord Adams
21.11.17 Cubic Buy Needham & Company, LLC

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:09
Währungshüter bleiben im Rampenlicht
13:30
Ölmarkt im Schockzustand
12:08
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 6.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf DKSH Holding AG
11:57
Vontobel: Positiv? Negativ? ams für alle Fälle
11:24
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
08:55
Fällt der SMI heute wieder unter 10.000 Punkte?
09.09.19
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cubic Corp. 73.38 2.39% Cubic Corp.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ölpreise nach Drohnenangriff auf saudische Raffinerie zweistellig im Plus
Weitere Rally voraus? So lange sollten Anleger ihre Bitcoin halten, um garantiert einen Gewinn zu erzielen
"Äh nein" - Tesla-Chef Elon Musk lässt weissrussischen Präsidenten auflaufen
Rieter-Aktie zieht an: Peter Spuhler hat sich mit Rieter-Aktien eingedeckt
Darum bietet Apple seinen Streaming-Dienst Apple TV+ so günstig an
Dow leichter -- SMI und DAX schliessen leichter -- Aktienmärkte in Fernost letztlich stabil
Experte: Der Bitcoin steht vor einem 30-prozentigen Kurssturz
Schmolz+Bickenbach-Aktien verlieren kräftig: rating gesenkt
Senvion-Aktie verliert vorübergehend zweistellig: Senvion will Teile des Geschäfts an Siemens Gamesa verkaufen
Mark Mobius warnt vor Blockchain: Alles vom Menschen Geschaffene "kann geknackt werden"

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow leichter -- SMI und DAX schliessen leichter -- Aktienmärkte in Fernost letztlich stabil
Der heimische Aktienmarkt ist angesichts des Ölpreisschocks schwächer in die neue Woche gestartet und auch der DAX verzeichnete Verluste. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Montag leichter. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkten zeigten zum Wochenstart nur kleine Ausschläge.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB