Cubic Executive Helps Professionals Sharpen Career Development Skills at SharpHeels Career Summit

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced Vice President of Government Relations Jannet Walker Ford will be a lead panelist at the SharpHeels Career Summit, taking place in Jacksonville, Florida on August 22. SharpHeels is an event designed for female business professionals with a passion for advancing their careers and enhancing their career planning and leadership skills. As an advocate for the advancement of women in the workforce, Walker Ford will lead a panel discussion on the topic of overcoming career obstacles.

"I truly value the opportunity to share my experiences and advice with women to help them grow in their careers and achieve their goals,” said Walker Ford. "It is important that we work towards creating a more gender diverse workforce, where women are equally represented. SharpHeels provides female professionals with the resources and business skills to excel in their jobs and make the world a better place.”

With two decades of leadership experience in the transportation industry, Walker Ford is responsible for leading the government relations strategy for Cubic Transportation Systems. She strives to inspire women and minority professionals to pursue roles in the transportation industry, as well as science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) related fields.

Walker Ford continuously invests her time to develop the female workforce across Cubic within various departments, including administration, marketing and business development. She serves as a mentor to help employees create impactful career plans, build their individual professional brands and identify plans to help them achieve their development goals.

Walker Ford will participate in the following panel discussion taking place at the Hyatt Regency:

Overcoming Career Obstacles: Female leaders discuss their biggest career obstacles and how they overcame them

Thursday, August 22 at 11:15-12:00 p.m. (local time)

Panelists: Kim Lanham, SVP of client services, Digital Risk; Amy Mergen, SVP and chief of staff, FIS; Jessica Micciche, SVP and CHRO, Availity

Lead: Jannet Walker Ford

For more information on Jannet Walker Ford and SharpHeels Career Summit Jacksonville, please visit Cubic’s events page.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company’s website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190822005141/en/