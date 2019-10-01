Cubic Appoints Martin J. Amen as Vice President and General Manager of Nuvotronics

Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced its Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS) business division appointed Martin J. Amen as vice president and general manager for Nuvotronics. Amen will be responsible for profit and loss (P&L), developing business and growth strategy, managing internal performance and maintaining close customer relationships with key stakeholders. Amen brings extensive domain expertise to the position and over 30 years as a business leader in global defense and commercial markets. He previously served as vice president of strategy and business development for Nuvotronics.

"I am very pleased to welcome Marty as the new general manager for Nuvotronics,” said Twyman. "Marty’s leadership experience in high performing P&L organizations as well as his expertise in business development, program execution and customer relations will enable us to further grow our Nuvotronics business and ensure we continue to meet our commitments to our customers.”

Amen is a seasoned expert in the full-lifecycle development and integration of large-scale hardware and software systems. He has held roles of increasing responsibility at Northrop Grumman, Logicon and Eagle Technology. Prior to joining Cubic, Amen was the senior director of secure network operations for Northrop Grumman and served as the director of satellite and network systems, leading programs in strategic markets such as military and commercial satellite communications; electronic warfare (EW); radio frequency (RF) spectrum management; live, virtual and constructive networks; deployed tactical communications; and hardware/software integration.

Amen received his bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Northwest Missouri State University and has a master’s in information systems from Webster University. He also holds an MBA from George Mason University.

