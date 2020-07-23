+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
23.07.2020 18:40:00

CUBEX LLC Automates The Prescription Monitoring Program Submission Process For Veterinarians, Improving Productivity and Compliance

PHOENIX, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CUBEX, LLC, the leading provider of pharmacy and supply management technology to the animal health market, announced the introduction of CubexPMP, unique software that automates the Prescription Monitoring Program recording and submission process for veterinarians; saving time, improving accuracy and reducing risk.

The Prescription Monitoring Program (PMP) was created to improve patient care and to stop prescription drug misuse by preventing multiple pharmacies from filling the same prescription. Now, more and more states are requiring veterinarians, who have traditionally been exempt, to report all prescriptions on a daily basis. This has placed a tremendous burden on veterinary staff who typically spend 4-6 hours per week gathering data to prepare and submit these reports.

"CubexPMP plays a vital role in our closed-loop medication management process, helping to create operational efficiencies, while at the same time protecting our communities and returning foot traffic to veterinary practices," said Joseph Faiella, President of CUBEX. "No longer do veterinarians have to outsource their pharmacy because of administrative burdens; CubexPMP empowers veterinary providers to more effectively manage the challenges associated with reporting of controlled drugs and allowing them to focus more on patient care."

CubexPMP's automated process eliminates the need for veterinary staff to manually log into each state PMP website separately and manually enter owner, patient, and provider demographics. Through integration with veterinary practice management software, all transactional data is electronically captured and sent to CubexPMP. Complete, accurate records are submitted automatically in the timeframe required by the state. If any data is missing, the record is flagged noting the additional data fields required. Additionally, real-time status dashboards make it easy for the practice or corporate entity to view submission status and practice compliance.

"The time it takes to submit reports has been cut in half," stated Leilani Price, Inventory Control Supervisor, SAGE Veterinary Centers. "We no longer have to manually type in all the data and even better, we get real-time acknowledgement when reports have been received."

CubexPMP is available now through a simple monthly subscription. Current CUBEX customers are eligible for an introductory rate of just $19 for the first three months.

Visit http://www.cubex.com/software/cubexpmp to learn more or call 480.268.7955 to schedule a demo.

About CUBEX® LLC

CUBEX is a leading provider of innovative health care automation and cloud-based business intelligence solutions that enable healthcare, veterinary, and dental practices to improve medication care, cost and patient outcomes, while at the same time increasing regulatory compliance. More information can be found at http://www.cubex.com.

 

SOURCE Cubex LLC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 205.50
2.29 %
Nestle 111.28
1.68 %
SGS 2’470.00
1.11 %
ABB 24.18
0.75 %
Alcon 57.16
0.70 %
Swiss Life Hldg 351.30
-1.57 %
CS Group 9.88
-2.02 %
UBS Group 11.23
-2.60 %
Roche Hldg G 328.10
-3.13 %
Swiss Re 74.22
-3.61 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:15
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PayPal Holdings Inc, Citigroup Inc, Amazon.com Inc
12:30
Berichtssaison – Licht und Schatten| BX Swiss TV
09:17
Vontobel: derimail - 20% p.a. auf Alibaba, Beyond Meat, Starbucks in CHF mit 50% Barriere
09:01
SMI verliert an Schwung
08:48
Weekly-Hits: Cyber Security – Den Hackern auf der Spur / Luxusindustrie – Die Krise schlägt durch
22.07.20
Economic Spotlight: New Zealand and Australia’s Currencies
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:20
Schroders: How to build a stronger investor culture across Europe
22.07.20
Schroders: The uncomfortable truth about climate change and investment returns
21.07.20
Schroders: Wird Covid-19 die Inflation zurückbringen?
mehr
Berichtssaison – Licht und Schatten| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Genussscheine verlieren: Roche bekommt Coronakrise im Halbjahr zu spüren
Tesla macht Gewinne: Tesla-Aktie legt zu
Meyer Burger-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Kapitalerhöhung ist unter Dach und Fach
Swiss Re verbucht im Halbjahr Milliardenverlust - Swiss Re-Aktie knickt ein
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO auf grünem Terrain
Ähnlichkeiten zu 1929: Kommt ein Mega-Crash auf uns zu?
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger tritt auf der Stelle
Zur Rose-Aktie aktuell: Anleger schicken Zur Rose auf rotes Terrain
USA bestellt Hunderte Millionen Impfstoffdosen von Pfizer und BioNTech - Aktien fester
Microsoft schlägt Erwartungen - Aktie dennoch unter Druck

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handel leichter -- DAX schliesst kaum verändert -- Börsen in Asien letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt notierte am Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain, während der deutsche Leitindex leicht unter die Nulllinie fiel. Die Börsen in Fernost schlugen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB