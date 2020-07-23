CUBEX LLC Automates The Prescription Monitoring Program Submission Process For Veterinarians, Improving Productivity and Compliance

PHOENIX, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CUBEX, LLC, the leading provider of pharmacy and supply management technology to the animal health market, announced the introduction of CubexPMP, unique software that automates the Prescription Monitoring Program recording and submission process for veterinarians; saving time, improving accuracy and reducing risk.

The Prescription Monitoring Program (PMP) was created to improve patient care and to stop prescription drug misuse by preventing multiple pharmacies from filling the same prescription. Now, more and more states are requiring veterinarians, who have traditionally been exempt, to report all prescriptions on a daily basis. This has placed a tremendous burden on veterinary staff who typically spend 4-6 hours per week gathering data to prepare and submit these reports.

"CubexPMP plays a vital role in our closed-loop medication management process, helping to create operational efficiencies, while at the same time protecting our communities and returning foot traffic to veterinary practices," said Joseph Faiella, President of CUBEX. "No longer do veterinarians have to outsource their pharmacy because of administrative burdens; CubexPMP empowers veterinary providers to more effectively manage the challenges associated with reporting of controlled drugs and allowing them to focus more on patient care."

CubexPMP's automated process eliminates the need for veterinary staff to manually log into each state PMP website separately and manually enter owner, patient, and provider demographics. Through integration with veterinary practice management software, all transactional data is electronically captured and sent to CubexPMP. Complete, accurate records are submitted automatically in the timeframe required by the state. If any data is missing, the record is flagged noting the additional data fields required. Additionally, real-time status dashboards make it easy for the practice or corporate entity to view submission status and practice compliance.

"The time it takes to submit reports has been cut in half," stated Leilani Price, Inventory Control Supervisor, SAGE Veterinary Centers. "We no longer have to manually type in all the data and even better, we get real-time acknowledgement when reports have been received."

CubexPMP is available now through a simple monthly subscription. Current CUBEX customers are eligible for an introductory rate of just $19 for the first three months.

Visit http://www.cubex.com/software/cubexpmp to learn more or call 480.268.7955 to schedule a demo.

About CUBEX® LLC

CUBEX is a leading provider of innovative health care automation and cloud-based business intelligence solutions that enable healthcare, veterinary, and dental practices to improve medication care, cost and patient outcomes, while at the same time increasing regulatory compliance. More information can be found at http://www.cubex.com.

