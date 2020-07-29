+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
29.07.2020 20:46:00

CU Collections Notifies Customers of Data Security Incident

MANASSAS, Va., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CU Collections, LLC ("CU Collections" or the "Company") announced today that it had suffered a data security incident and information in its possession may have been accessed or made public by unauthorized persons. CU Collections works with several partner credit unions, including the Department of the Interior Federal Credit Union, to help collect unpaid loans and other delinquent accounts. 

In February 2020, CU Collections learned that it had been the victim of a cyber attack, enabling unauthorized parties to access personal information which had been provided to CU Collections in order to collect money owed to its partner credit unions.  Immediately upon discovering this, CU Collections worked with industry-leading cybersecurity firms to conduct an investigation.  In addition, CU Collections consulted with law enforcement about this criminal activity and will continue to provide whatever cooperation is necessary to hold the malicious actors accountable.

The affected personal information may have included names, addresses, Social Security numbers, financial account numbers, and/or driver's license numbers of people who had become delinquent on their credit union loans or accounts.

CU Collections has been working closely with cybersecurity experts to resolve this incident and to improve the security of their systems to prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future.

CU Collections encourages customers to carefully review and monitor their various account statements.  If a member of the Department of the Interior Federal Credit Union believes his or her information may have been affected, the member should immediately contact their credit union.  CU Collections promptly notified its partner credit unions when it found out about the event so that they could safeguard member accounts. CU Collections is also offering complimentary identity protection and credit monitoring services for all potentially affected members.  Further information for members, including how to enroll in these free services, can found by calling our dedicated call center at 855-907-2105 between 9:00 AM and 9:00 PM Eastern Time.

About CU Collections:

CU Collections is an agency headquartered in Manassas, Virginia, that helps partner credit unions to collect unpaid accounts. 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cu-collections-notifies-customers-of-data-security-incident-301102466.html

SOURCE CU Collections, LLC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 57.28
1.99 %
Geberit 517.60
0.90 %
Swisscom 494.10
0.84 %
SGS 2’446.00
0.58 %
Roche Hldg G 328.55
0.55 %
Novartis 77.11
-0.48 %
Lonza Grp 567.40
-0.63 %
CS Group 9.61
-0.95 %
UBS Group 10.87
-2.16 %
Adecco Group 44.67
-2.30 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:05
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
08:10
SMI im Plus, aber ...
28.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Roche Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG, Nestle SA, Geberit AG
28.07.20
Vontobel: derimail - Goldminers mit 55% Barriere und 15% p.a.
27.07.20
Verunsicherung nimmt zu | BX Swiss TV
27.07.20
Fed Pauses, Evaluates Pandemic Response
24.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Berkshire Hathaway, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:25
Schroders: Gold hits record high - but is it really too expensive?
28.07.20
Schroders: Warum zur Bekämpfung von Covid-19 und der Klimakrise ein einheitliches Vorgehen notwendig ist
28.07.20
Schroders: Infografik: Momentaufnahme der Weltwirtschaft Juli
mehr
Verunsicherung nimmt zu | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erleidet mit Corona-Studie Rücksetzer - Roche-Aktie fester
Erfolgschance trotz "Story-Aktie": Warum JPMorgan die Nikola-Aktie zum Kauf empfiehlt
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger tendiert auf rotem Terrain
Roter Handelsausklang: Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend fester
Tesla schafft alle Voraussetzungen für S&P 500-Aufnahme - Tesla-Bullen haben nie daran gezweifelt
Relief Therapeutics darf Patientengruppe in Corona-Studie erweitern - Relief-Aktie zweistellig im Plus
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO präsentiert sich stärker
Aphria-Aktie aktuell: Aphria gibt deutlich nach
Ausblick: ams stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Warren Buffett baut Beteiligung an Bankaktien aus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes im Plus -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend fester
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex verabschiedeten sich am Mittwoch mit roten Vorzeichen in den Feierabend. Die Wall Street weist Gewinne aus. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten mehrheitlich auf grünem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB