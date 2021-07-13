SMI 12’057 -0.2%  SPI 15’505 -0.2%  Dow 34’996 0.4%  DAX 15’801 0.1%  Euro 1.0854 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’094 0.0%  Gold 1’810 0.2%  Bitcoin 30’238 -0.3%  Dollar 0.9169 0.2%  Öl 75.5 0.4% 
13.07.2021 13:47:00

CTL Extends Free Offer of Zero-Touch Enrollment Services (ZTE) with Purchase of Chromebooks

PORTLAND, Ore., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL has extended its promotional offer of free Google Zero-Touch Enrollment (ZTE) services with the purchase of CTL Chromebooks. CTL is a pre-provisioning partner for Google ZTE and provides free ZTE enrollment to streamline an organization's Chromebook deployments.

With zero-touch enrollment, CTL is able to drop ship a fleet of CTL Chrome devices that will automatically enroll the end user and register the device without manual preparation. Once the device is in the hands of the user, all that's left to do is turn on the device and connect to the internet.

CTL has already had success with zero-touch enrollment with existing customers who have easily deployed Chromebooks for 1:1 distance learning in half the time it takes compared to normal white glove provisioning. CTL is extending its promotional offer of free ZTE services with the purchase of Chromebooks to encourage schools and organizations to simplify the Chromebook deployment process by switching to a hands-free process. Learn more about the CTL Google zero-touch enrollment (ZTE) process here and find out how to easily add ZTE services to your Chromebook deployment plans.

Preparing your Chrome devices for use has never been easier with Google zero-touch enrollment. For the latest Chromebooks and Chromeboxes visit ctl.net or please contact us if you are interested in bulk purchasing.

About CTL
CTL has been manufacturing best-in-class Chromebooks, Laptops, Desktop PCs, Computer Displays, Workstations, and High-End Servers since 1989. CTL's rugged Chromebooks for Education, Chromebox, and Chromebook Tablets have received widespread recognition from noted tech publications such as PC Magazine, ChromeUnboxed.com, Android Police, Android Central, CNET, and Laptop Magazine. CTL's headquarters, sales, and support teams are all located in the United States. CTL is a Google Education Premier Partner, and an Intel Technology Program Platinum Partner. For more information about CTL and to purchase CTL products, visit us at ctl.net.

Contact: Mike Mahanay
Email:314281@email4pr.com
Number: 800-642-3087

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ctl-extends-free-offer-of-zero-touch-enrollment-services-zte-with-purchase-of-chromebooks-301332512.html

SOURCE CTL

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

China: Von der Werkbank der Welt zur Technologienation? | BX Swiss TV

China – Warum ein Wandel zwingend nötig ist und warum die Ein-Kind-Politik seine Folgen zeigt. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, wie es um die Demographie und das Wirtschaftswachstums China steht. Weiter zeigt er auf, welche Möglichkeiten der chinesische Aktienmarkt bietet und wie man vom Wandel in China zu partizipieren kann.

Nima Pouyan: China: Von der Werkbank der Welt zur Technologienation? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

11:44 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.35% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
11:34 Vontobel: derimail - Bekämpfung der Delta Variante - BRCs auf Impfstoffhersteller
09:01 Marktüberblick: Qiagen senkt Ziele
08:18 SMI - Auf zu neuen Höhen?
06:04 Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Obere Trendkanalbegrenzung im Wochenchart im Fokus / Julius Bär – Kursrutsch
05:13 Nima Pouyan: China: Von der Werkbank der Welt zur Technologienation? | BX Swiss TV
09.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Lonza, Moderna, Pfizer
01.07.21 Lyxor: "Greenwashing": Warum grüne Anleihen die Lösung sein könnten
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie in Grün: Floriana Scarlato tritt als Compliance-Leiterin der SUB zurück - Neuer COO für Asset-Management-Division
Swatch-Aktie im Plus: Swatch schreibt im ersten Halbjahr Gewinn
BlackRock: Wirtschaftlicher Neustart erfasst nun auch Europa
Wall Street beendet Tag mit Gewinnen -- SMI schlussendlich in Grün -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Montagshandel mit Aufschlägen
Acht grosse Versicherer verpflichten sich dem Klimaschutz - Zurich und Swiss Re dabei - Aktien in Grün
Krypto-Experte Mashinsky: Musk ist "Krypto-Tourist" - Bitcoinkurs hat viel Potenzial nach oben
Investmentlegende Warren Buffett: Corona-Pandemie ist noch nicht beendet
SMI im Minus -- DAX um Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen legen bis Handelsschluss weiter zu
Ripple: Die Geschichte und Erfinder der Kryptowährung
Credit Suisse-Aktie etwas leichter: Moody's senkt Credit Suisse-Rating um eine Stufe

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit