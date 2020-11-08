CTK Cosmetics Introduces Powerfully Effective Clean Beauty Skincare Superstars at Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week

HONG KONG, Nov. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the global trend for clean beauty, CTK's new launch of skincare superstars are sure to attract attention at Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week, the first ever virtual edition of Cosmoprof Asia, the region's renowned cosmetics and beauty expo.

Attendees will find CTK offers the best of both worlds by combining strict clean beauty standards and the all-important visible results consumers require, making the products hot ticket items.

The super squad of superstars

The Vegan Fermented Essence is an all-natural, RSPO and vegan-certified essence with seven key ingredients including goji berry extract for moisturising and nourishing.

The Prism Shield Mist is a multi-purpose hydrating mist with a dual-layer format combining an anti-inflammatory essential oil and moisture layer with eight types of hyaluronic acid.

The Superclean Cleansing Line is made up of cleansing water, jelly and a balm-in-lotion to gently remove makeup while pampering and moisturising the skin.

The Activator Shot series are infused with the highest active ingredient content on the market -- 30% Panthenol, 20% Niacinamide, and 10% Caffeine -- ready to be mixed into consumers' existing skincare routines.

Under 9 Ingredient offers a clean, simple natural sebum control base formula made with under nine ingredients available to clients for customisation.

Ideas and technology make products and relationships

CTK was founded in 2001, and believes in the power of ideas plus technology resulting in new products, market success and strengthened customer relationships.

Created as one of the world's first 'factory-free' companies, for almost 20 years CTK has been discovering advanced technologies and formulas, while collaborating with cosmetics R&D centers, raw material companies, and labs. Holding over 280 patents, CTK has worked with countless luxury beauty brands.

From branding to their super-streamlined fulfillment, CTK's in-house experts never stop searching for the next development in advanced technologies and formulas, unique and customised packaging solutions and emerging independent beauty brands in which to invest, enriching and diversifying the beauty industry.

About CTK

Discover more about CTK and other exhibitors ahead of Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week on https://digital-week.cosmoprof-asia.com/en-us/Visit/Exhibitor-List-2020.

Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week

Cosmoprof Asia, the region's leading B2B international beauty trade show, is committed to empowering exhibitors to achieve their ambitious business goals via online channels. More than 640 international suppliers are exhibiting at Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week, showcasing new products and trends, innovative packaging and ingredients, including brands that are seldom present at trade shows. Don't forget to check the fruitful agenda of Cosmotalks webinars and Cosmo Virtual Stage demonstrations too! Bookmark your favorite session under "AGENDA". REGISTER NOW.

