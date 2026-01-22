Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
22.01.2026 23:07:34

CSX Q4 Profit Down

CSX
28.89 CHF 0.98%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - CSX Corp. (CSX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $720 million or $0.39 per share, compared to $733 million or $0.38 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $3.508 billion, compared to $3.539 billion last year.

Operating income was $1.11 billion, compared to adjusted operating income of $1.21 billion in the prior year. Operating margin was 31.6%, compared to an operating margin of 31.3% and an adjusted operating margin of 34.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

"Our quarterly results reflect the subdued industrial demand environment and actions taken to adjust our cost structure," said Steve Angel, president and chief executive officer. "CSX has a strong operational foundation, and we are positioned to deliver improved financial performance in 2026 as we focus on driving productivity, cost control, and capital discipline while continuing to provide safe and reliable service."

