|
04.03.2025 02:26:07
CSX Corp. And IAM Members Ratify New Five-Year Agreement
(RTTNews) - CSX Corp. (CSX) announced that its employees, who are members of The International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers (IAM), have successfully voted to ratify a new five-year collective bargaining agreement.
To date, CSX has ratified agreements with 11 labor unions, covering 14 different work groups, accounting for 47 percent of its unionized workforce. The terms of the agreements are aligned, providing equivalent packages of improved wages, health care, and paid time off benefits.
CSX noted that it remains committed to working with other unions and crafts to reach similar agreements and continuing to partner with employees to make meaningful improvements in their work environment.
3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Finance, Blackstone & Ares Management mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ SAP
✅ Dollarama
✅ Waste Connections
Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|28.02.25
|Schroders: Bundestagswahl: Reformen nötig, aber was ist machbar?
|27.02.25
|Schroders: Die J-Kurve verstehen und Renditen auf Private Markets messen
|21.02.25
|Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - Februar 2025
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI nach neuem Allzeithoch schliesslich stark -- DAX endet nach Rekord erstmals über 23.000-Punkte-Marke -- Wall Street schliesst deutlich im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinig
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich in Rekordform grün, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt zum Wochenauftakt mit neuer Bestmarke höher notierte. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich zum Wochenanfang mit roten Vorzeichen. Am Montag fanden die wichtigsten asiatischen Märkten keine gemeinsame Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}