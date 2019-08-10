CSU Global Cuts Ribbon for New Headquarters in Aurora, Colorado

AURORA, Colo., Aug. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) – a premier provider of innovative higher-learning opportunities through high-quality, career-relevant, and affordable online education – held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in celebration of its new headquarters in Aurora, CO. on Aug. 8, 2019. The CSU Global Corporate Headquarters is located at 585 Salida Way, Aurora, CO 80011.

The ribbon cutting was part of the event which gathered over 110 VIPs that included Aurora Public School leadership, local and state elected officials, military and government agency leaders, and business community officers. Attendees included Representative Mark Baisley, Senator Chris Holbert, Senator Paul Lundeen, APS Board of Education Chairman Mr. Marques Ivey, Colonel Trevor Wentlandt from ADFC at Buckley Air Force Base, CDHE Executive Director Dr. Angie Paccione and staff representatives from the United States Senate. The event aligned with the August Colorado State University System Board of Governors meeting that was held as the first event in the new location. CSU Global administration and support staff will transition to the new headquarters on September 16, 2019.

The new headquarters was made possible through an innovative partnership with Aurora Public School (APS). APS will provide CSU Global with its new leased headquarter's building, and in exchange, CSU Global will provide scholarships for APS students to earn a college degree after graduating from high school. APS faculty and staff, and APS alumni will also benefit from the partnership with deeply-reduced tuition rates, with the option to partake in affordable and flexible professional development opportunities.

"In APS, we are committed to our vision that every child shapes a successful future. Our partnership with CSU Global expands our offerings, reduces barriers to higher education and provides professional development opportunities to build a culture of lifelong learning and a dynamic workforce in Aurora," said Superintendent Rico Munn. "We are pleased to offer the Golden Eagle Scholarship for the second year, which will provide a clear pathway for a select number of APS students to attend CSU Global," added Munn. The scholarship will be administered by The Denver Foundation in partnership with Aurora Public Schools and CSU Global.

Dr. Becky Takeda-Tinker, president and CEO of CSU Global, recognized the many stakeholders that supported the innovative partnership between the public K-12 school district and a public university, which is among the first of its kind in the nation. "Tonight's celebration reminds us of the lasting impact that our leadership and collaboration can have on advancing education, supporting the dynamic workforce and serving local communities, Colorado, and beyond," said Dr. Takeda-Tinker. "Free or discounted access to high-quality, affordable and career-relevant education will help provide positive change in the lives of Aurora community students and families."

Additionally, CSU Global partners with the City of Aurora, the Community College of Aurora, and the Aurora Chamber of Commerce, to provide discounts to members of these organizations. Please visit https://csuglobal.edu/about/partnerships/aurora-partnerships for more information.

About Colorado State University Global

Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) offers career-relevant bachelor's and master's degree programs for working adults and nontraditional learners. As the first and only 100% online, fully accredited public university in the United States, CSU Global is focused on student success as its number one priority. Embracing the land grant heritage as part of the Colorado State University System, CSU Global sets the standard for quality and innovation in higher education through its expert faculty, who are recognized as industry leaders and trained in working with adults in an online learning environment. CSU Global offers accelerated eight-week courses that start every four weeks. Visit CSUGlobal.edu to learn more.

About Aurora Public School District:

Aurora Public Schools is the fifth largest school district in Colorado. APS serves more than 40,000 students and includes over 60 schools. It is one of the most diverse districts in the state, with students from more than 130 countries who speak over 160 languages. Over the past several years, APS has made noteworthy improvements in graduation rates, dropout rates, and overall student growth and achievement. In fact, since 2013, APS graduation rates have increased by more than 15%. During that same period of time, its dropout rate has sharply declined from 4.8% to 2.5%. APS 2020 is the district's strategic plan, which includes three strategic goals: 1) Every APS student will have a plan for his or her future, 2) Every student will have a set of skills to implement his or her plan, and 3) Every student will have credentials that open doors. It is the district's vision that every student shapes a successful future.

About the APS/CSU Global Partnership:

CSU Global is entering into a 10-year property lease from Aurora Public School District. This innovative partnership was approved through Colorado State Legislature, and with the passage of Senate Bill 16-209, was then voted on by the citizens of Aurora as part of a 2016 bond measure for APS. Because of this partnership, APS will be able to provide scholarships and deeply-reduced or free options for students to earn a certificate or college degree after graduating from high school.

