CSU Announces $1.2 Million Gift for New Center for Property Management

CLEVELAND, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleveland State University will expand innovative education, research and experiential learning in real estate and property management thanks to a gift provided by The NRP Group and The Millennia Companies. The $1.2 million donation will create The NRP & Millennia Center for Property Management within CSU's Monte Ahuja College of Business. The program will house academic initiatives in property management and real estate, helping professionals in these industries advance in their careers.

"Cleveland State University is dedicated to providing local and national industries with the skilled workforce needed to further economic growth and business advancement," said CSU President Harlan Sands. "This new center will create innovative degree programs in growing fields that will directly benefit businesses in Northeast Ohio and beyond. Thank you to The NRP Group and The Millennia Companies for partnering with us on this transformative initiative."

Cleveland State University, founded in 1964, is a public research institution that provides a dynamic setting for engaged learning to more than 17,000 students across 10 colleges and schools and more than 175 academic programs.

"The creation of The NRP & Millennia Center for Property Management is an example of the types of public-private partnerships that can help grow this region," said Frank G. Jackson, mayor of the City of Cleveland. "I commend all of the parties for their commitment to quality education, experiential learning and community engagement."

The Center will include an applied research initiative and robust internship program, both tailored to the needs of real estate and property management firms, and a scholarship program. The effort will further establish CSU as a regional hub for advanced education and scholarship in business administration, entrepreneurship and economic development.

"We continually seek out A+ players for our property management team and throughout our company, and the creation of The NRP & Millennia Center for Property Management will contribute significantly to developing that talent," said NRP Group CEO and Co-founder J. David Heller. "This program is particularly exciting because it allows us to work with Cleveland State University to advance the level of expertise in property management and to create a center of excellence for job growth and opportunity in Northeast Ohio and the broader region."

CSU alumnus and CEO of The Millennia Companies, Frank T. Sinito, echoed his excitement in taking part of this next-level facility.

"The NRP & Millennia Center for Property Management will equip students with the skills necessary to excel in the industry; having earned a degree from CSU and engaged with student externs at Millennia, the opportunity to develop this program in partnership with my alma mater is a special honor," said Mr. Sinito. "Furthermore, this initiative embodies Millennia's commitment to investing in Cleveland and Clevelanders."

Sanjay Putrevu, dean of the Monte Ahuja College of Business, explained the program would be a further positive step for the caliber of programs at the school.

"The Monte Ahuja College of Business has made tremendous strides over the last several years in expanding industry relevant research, community engagement and workforce training," said Putrevu. "I would like to personally thank The NRP Group and The Millennia Companies for their tremendous generosity which will assist us in taking our educational initiatives to the next level of excellence."

About Cleveland State University

Founded in 1964, Cleveland State University is a public research institution that provides a dynamic setting for Engaged Learning. With 17,000-plus students, 10 colleges and schools and more than 175 academic programs, CSU was again chosen for 2019 as one of America's best universities by U.S. News & World Report. Find more information at www.csuohio.edu.

About The NRP Group

The NRP Group is a vertically integrated developer, owner, builder, and manager of best-in-class multifamily housing. Since its founding in 1994, NRP has delivered more than 35,000 apartment homes, and currently manages over 19,000 residential units. The NRP Group is headquartered in Cleveland in the Playhouse Square district.

About Millennia Companies®

The Millennia Companies® enrich the lives of those whom they serve throughout a diverse set of industries: property management, construction, capital, development, commercial space and hospitality. Millennia Housing Management, Ltd. consists of over 30,000 units in 278 communities across 26 states. The company is headquartered at Key Tower in downtown Cleveland.

