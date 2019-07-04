04.07.2019 20:36:00

CSL Releases Latest Corporate Sustainability Report

MONTREAL, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The CSL Group ("CSL") today released its sixth annual Corporate Sustainability Report, detailing the company's 2018 performance and progress on its short and long-term sustainability goals.

Logo: CSL Group (CNW Group/The CSL Group Inc.)

The report covers CSL's results and ongoing initiatives in the areas of governance, safety, environmental responsibility, ethics, the workplace, community engagement, and value for customers.

"For the past six years, our Corporate Sustainability Report has been a testament of our steadfast commitment to conducting our business in a safe, responsible and ethical manner," said Louis Martel, President and CEO, The CSL Group.

"We don't merely aim to do the right thing for our employees, customers and communities, we hold ourselves publicly accountable by tracking and publishing our progress and accomplishments year after year."

Notable highlights of the 2018 report include:

  • The implementation of Lifesaving Rules and expanded SafePartners program contributed to reducing lost-time and total frequency of injuries by 15 percent and 17 percent respectively, compared to 2017.
  • CSL achieved a 9 percent increase in general waste recycling from vessels and reduced incinerated waste by 34 percent as a result of decommissioning incinerators in the Canadian fleet.
  • CSL continued to improve its Green Marine performance and achieved a level 4 out of 5 in the new underwater noise performance indicator.
  • The crew of CSL Welland was recognized by Canada's Minister of Transport and the U.S. Coast Guard for saving a life during a rescue operation.
  • CSL increased its global presence in the seaborne cement powder and fly ash markets by acquiring
    50 percent of Eureka Shipping Ltd., SMT Shipping's pneumatic cement vessel business. A 50/50 joint venture was also formed with Hartmann to build and operate two gravity self-unloading ships.
  • CSL donated approximately 1% of total net profit in 2018 to charitable causes and disaster relief.

The 2018 Report was prepared using the Global Reporting Initiative's G4 Sustainability Guidelines as a reference. The areas in which the report aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals were also noted.

To read or download the 2018 CSL Corporate Sustainability Report, visit the CSL website at www.cslships.com. Printed copies of the report are available upon request at cslinfo@cslships.com.

The CSL Group is the largest owner and operator of self-unloading ships in the world. Headquartered in Montreal with regional operations in the Americas, Australia, Europe and Asia, CSL delivers millions of tonnes of cargo annually for customers in the construction, steel, energy and agri-food sectors.

 

Corporate Sustainability Report 2018 (CNW Group/The CSL Group Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/csl-releases-latest-corporate-sustainability-report-300880242.html

SOURCE The CSL Group Inc.

