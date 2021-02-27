CSIOS' President and VP of Cyberspace Operations Pick Up 2021 Cybersecurity CEO and Strategist of the Year Awards

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CSIOS Corporation announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Cesar Pie and Vice President of Cyberspace Operations Clinton Hackney were presented with the Cybersecurity CEO of the Year and Cybersecurity Strategist of the Year awards, respectively, at the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards®.

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards® is an annual competition honoring individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. The finalists and winners are selected based on the strength of their nomination as well as the popular vote by members of the information security community.

"We would like to thank this year's Cybersecurity Excellence Awards® council for their time and commitment to advancing cybersecurity; we are humbled and grateful to be the recipients of these awards," said Cesar Pie, President and CEO of CSIOS Corporation.

Hackney also commented, "It is an extraordinary honor to be part of and to receive this award on behalf of the CSIOS family."

Details about the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards® and the list of 2021 finalists and winners are available at 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards - Cybersecurity Excellence Awards (cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com.

