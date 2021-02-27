SMI 10’522 -1.3%  SPI 13’134 -1.3%  Dow 30’932 -1.5%  DAX 13’786 -0.7%  Euro 1.0973 -0.4%  EStoxx50 3’636 -1.3%  Gold 1’734 -2.0%  Bitcoin 41’435 -3.0%  Dollar 0.9085 0.4%  Öl 66.0 -1.7% 

27.02.2021 15:00:00

CSIOS' President and VP of Cyberspace Operations Pick Up 2021 Cybersecurity CEO and Strategist of the Year Awards

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CSIOS Corporation announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Cesar Pie and Vice President of Cyberspace Operations Clinton Hackney were presented with the Cybersecurity CEO of the Year and Cybersecurity Strategist of the Year awards, respectively, at the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards®

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards® is an annual competition honoring individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. The finalists and winners are selected based on the strength of their nomination as well as the popular vote by members of the information security community. 

"We would like to thank this year's Cybersecurity Excellence Awards® council for their time and commitment to advancing cybersecurity; we are humbled and grateful to be the recipients of these awards," said Cesar Pie, President and CEO of CSIOS Corporation.

Hackney also commented, "It is an extraordinary honor to be part of and to receive this award on behalf of the CSIOS family."

Details about the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards® and the list of 2021 finalists and winners are available at 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards - Cybersecurity Excellence Awards (cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com. 

Media Contact:
Email: News@csioscorp.com

Related Images

csios-corporation.jpg
CSIOS Corporation
CSIOS Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/csios-president-and-vp-of-cyberspace-operations-pick-up-2021-cybersecurity-ceo-and-strategist-of-the-year-awards-301236814.html

SOURCE CSIOS Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

26.02.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Tesla
26.02.21 Vontobel: derimail - Europäische Ölkonzerne mit 10% Coupon p.a. und 60% Barriere
26.02.21 SMI droht Ungemach
26.02.21 Lucas Bruggeman: Bilanz nach einem Jahr CEO an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV
26.02.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Abprall im oberen Trendkanalbereich / EUR/USD – Inverse SKS-Formation
25.02.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
mehr

Am 1. Februar 2020 startet Lucas Bruggeman als neuer CEO der BX Swiss AG in einem noch vollen Büro. Das änderte sich sehr schnell und das gesamte BX Swiss Team befand sich im Homeoffice. Heute bei BX Swiss TV zieht Lucas Bruggeman Bilanz von seinem ersten Jahr und gibt Einblicke was die Partner, Kunden, Privatanleger und Zuschauer in den nächsten Monaten erwarten können.

Lucas Bruggeman: Bilanz nach einem Jahr CEO an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NIO mit ambitionierten Expansionsplänen - darum rauscht die Aktie dennoch ab
Guggenheim-Analyst mit düsterer Prognose: Nachfrage institutioneller Investoren rechtfertigt Bitcoin-Preis nicht
Goldpreis zum Jahresauftakt schwach: Ende der Gold-Rally?
US Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich -- SMI geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Kurssturz an Asiens Börsen vor dem Wochenende
LafargeHolcim mit höherer Dynamik im Schlussquartal - Aktie fällt
Plug Power legt Zahlen vor: Erwartungen enttäuscht - Plug Power-Aktie auf Talfahrt
UBS-Ökonomen korrigieren Wachstumsprognose 2021 wieder nach unten
DOTTIKON-Aktie verliert: DOTTIKON nennt Details zur Kapitalerhöhung
Börsenexperte: Der GameStop-Trade offenbart riesigen Fehler im System
Roche-Aktie im Plus, Regeneron-Aktie leichter: Roche und Regeneron erhalten positive CHMP-Empfehlung für COVID-Cocktail

Finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit