CSIOS Corporation Recognized with Three 2019 IT World Awards®

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSIOS Corporation was recognized by Network Products Guide, an industry's leading technology research and advisory guide, with three 2019 IT World Awards® including: Company of the Year | Information Technology Services (Gold), Hot IT Company of the Year | Information Technology Services (Silver), and Most Innovative IT Service (Silver).

The IT World Awards® is the Information Technology (IT) industry's premier excellence awards program honoring achievements in every facet of the IT industry. An annual achievements and recognition awards program with active participation from a broad spectrum of industry voices, the coveted annual IT World Awards recognition program encompasses the world's best in organizational performance, products and services, hot technologies, executives and management teams, successful deployments, product management and engineering, customer satisfaction, and public relations in every area of IT.

Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2019 award winners. Winners will be honored in San Francisco on Monday, October 28, 2019 during the annual SVUS Red Carpet Awards Ceremony Dinner in San Francisco attended by the finalists, winners, judges and industry peers.

"To be recognized internationally with three 2019 IT World Awards® is simply remarkable," said Cesar Pie, President and CEO of CSIOS Corporation. Mr. Pie added, "We congratulate all winners and participants; we also thank everyone who participated, mentored, judged, and supported this prestigious event."

Details about the 14th Annual Network PG's 2019 IT World Awards® and the list of 2019 winners are available at https://networkproductsguide.com/winners/2019-it-world-awards.

