08.05.2025 00:09:39

CSG Systems International Inc Reveals Fall In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - CSG Systems International Inc (CSGS) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $16.1 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $19.5 million, or $0.68 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CSG Systems International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $32.1 million or $1.14 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to $299.5 million from $295.1 million last year.

CSG Systems International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $16.1 Mln. vs. $19.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.57 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue: $299.5 Mln vs. $295.1 Mln last year.

