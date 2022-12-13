CSG RECEIVES AA ESG RATING FROM MSCI

CSG

CSG ® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced that it has received a AA ESG rating from MSCI, an upgrade from CSGs A rating in 2021. MSCI, a provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, uses a AAA to CCC ratings scale to measure over 8,500 companies according to their exposure to industry-specific and financially material ESG risks, and their ability to manage those risks relative to peers. MSCIs ESG ratings reports help institutional investors identify companies ESG risks and opportunities.

We are honored to receive a AA ESG rating from MSCI, said Brian Shepherd, CEO, CSG. CSG is a purpose-driven SaaS company that strives to create a better, more future-ready world for our customers, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Over the last two years, we have improved our MSCI rating from BBB in 2020 to AA this year. CSG is deeply committed to elevating every part of our business with ESG, diversity, equity, and inclusion being foundational to our culture. We are excited to continue our journey to help make the world more sustainable and inclusive.

Guided by its membership in the UN Global Compact and the Ten Principles of the Compact, CSG is focused on three core areas of corporate responsibility: community impact, environmental stewardship, and digital inclusion.

About CSG

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future, and tap into guidance along the way from our more than 5k-strong experienced global CSG services team.

Want to learn more about how to be a change maker and industry shaper like our 1,000-plus clients? Visit csgi.com to learn more.

