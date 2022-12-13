SMI 11'209 1.6%  SPI 14'303 1.6%  Dow 34'005 1.6%  DAX 14'603 2.1%  Euro 0.9852 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'012 2.3%  Gold 1'792 0.6%  Bitcoin 16'556 2.8%  Dollar 0.9236 -1.3%  Öl 79.9 2.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
FTX-Gründer nach Insolvenz der Kryptobörse auf Bahamas festgenommen - Sam Bankman-Fried wegen Betrugs angeklagt
Boeing-Aktie vorbörslich mit Gewinnen: United Airlines kauft 100 Dreamliner von Boeing - auch 737 Max
Zweifel an Sam Bankman-Frieds Misswirtschaft-Darstellung: FTX-Gründer unter massivem Beschuss
Novartis-Aktie höher: Novartis erhält EU-Zulassung für Krebstherapie Pluvicto
CS-Aktie tiefer: Credit Suisse schliesst Berufungsprozess auf Bermuda ab - Warten auf Urteil
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
CSG Systems International Aktie [Valor: 440927 / ISIN: US1263491094]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.12.2022 15:25:04

CSG RECEIVES AA ESG RATING FROM MSCI

CSG Systems International
59.69 USD 2.44%
Kaufen Verkaufen

CSG
CSG RECEIVES AA ESG RATING FROM MSCI

13-Dec-2022 / 15:25 CET/CEST

CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced that it has received a AA ESG rating from MSCI, an upgrade from CSGs A rating in 2021. MSCI, a provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, uses a AAA to CCC ratings scale to measure over 8,500 companies according to their exposure to industry-specific and financially material ESG risks, and their ability to manage those risks relative to peers. MSCIs ESG ratings reports help institutional investors identify companies ESG risks and opportunities.

We are honored to receive a AA ESG rating from MSCI, said Brian Shepherd, CEO, CSG. CSG is a purpose-driven SaaS company that strives to create a better, more future-ready world for our customers, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Over the last two years, we have improved our MSCI rating from BBB in 2020 to AA this year. CSG is deeply committed to elevating every part of our business with ESG, diversity, equity, and inclusion being foundational to our culture. We are excited to continue our journey to help make the world more sustainable and inclusive.

Guided by its membership in the UN Global Compact and the Ten Principles of the Compact, CSG is focused on three core areas of corporate responsibility: community impact, environmental stewardship, and digital inclusion.

About CSG

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future, and tap into guidance along the way from our more than 5k-strong experienced global CSG services team.

Want to learn more about how to be a change maker and industry shaper like our 1,000-plus clients? Visit csgi.com to learn more.

Copyright © 2022 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates (CSG). All rights reserved. CSG® is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names which are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.

Contacts:

John Rea

Investor Relations

+1 (210) 687-4409

john.rea@csgi.com

Contact Details

Tammy Hovey

+1 917-520-2751

tammy.hovey@csgi.com

Company Website

https://www.csgi.com


News Source: News Direct

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1512113  13-Dec-2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1512113&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu CSG Systems International Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten