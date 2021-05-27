SMI 11’349 0.4%  SPI 14’620 0.4%  Dow 34’323 0.0%  DAX 15’451 -0.1%  Euro 1.0950 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’032 -0.1%  Gold 1’897 -0.1%  Bitcoin 35’064 2.3%  Dollar 0.8979 0.0%  Öl 68.8 0.3% 
27.05.2021 02:47:00

Crystal Delta Empowers Educators to Deliver Web-Like Online Learning Experiences in Blackboard

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Delta has recently launched Loree for Blackboard to support educators in improving the learning experience through simplified course design and editing. Loree (the course design tool) is now available for integration with Blackboard. It is the only tool of its kind available for Blackboard learning management systems (LMS) and has been widely adopted by Canvas and Brightspace customers globally.

Loree is designed to support K-12, Higher Education, Vocational Education, and Corporate Education sectors. "If you're looking for a design solution that will grow with you over time, we highly recommend Loree." mentioned Loree customer Gretta O. Rogne, Director of Digital Learning, New Caney ISD.

Loree provides a range of features that simplify the course design and editing experience using Blackboard LMS, including:

  • Web-like Experiences: engaging and responsive course page creation with text, imagery, videos, and interactives (image sliders, flip cards, accordions, tabs, and more) within Blackboard
  • Accessibility Checker: Ensure your courses meet the unique needs of your learners within Blackboard
  • Design and Share: Design, build, save, and share your templates across your organisation
  • Integrations: Use Loree's own seamless integration of H5P to easily embed interactive content within your courses in Blackboard

"A learner's success and satisfaction are directly dependant on their engagement with course materials. Taking that thinking into account, I aim to empower educators, learning designers and all those who seek to deliver engaging, interactive and transformative learning experiences with the tool to do so." Edina Cejvan, Product Owner, Loree

Loree is available now for Blackboard Learn and is coming soon to Blackboard Ultra. Blackboard users can also look forward to a growing set of interactive modules, out-of-the-box templates based on learning best practices, analytics, and much more.

"At Crystal Delta, our mission is to improve learning. Now with the release of Loree for Blackboard, the learners' experience is improved through enabling educators to create engaging content. We look forward to supporting Blackboard's customers and learners."  Balaji Baradhazhvar, CEO, Crystal Delta

Click here to read more.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crystal-delta-empowers-educators-to-deliver-web-like-online-learning-experiences-in-blackboard-301300446.html

SOURCE Crystal Delta

﻿

