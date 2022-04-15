Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’475 0.8%  SPI 15’954 0.8%  Dow 34’451 -0.3%  DAX 14’164 0.6%  Euro 1.0193 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’849 0.5%  Gold 1’975 0.0%  Bitcoin 38’137 1.3%  Dollar 0.9434 0.2%  Öl 111.7 2.6% 
1 Aktie gratis

15.04.2022 23:00:00

CryptoTRUMP Club - Drop 2, Continues Iconic Limited-Edition NFT Collection, Available Now Exclusively on DeepRedSky Marketplace (Powered by Parler)

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A limited-edition, exclusive NFT (non-fungible token) collection, CryptoTRUMP Club – Drop 2, is now available for purchase exclusively on the DeepRedSky NFT marketplace, with 750 unique NFTs included in today's new offering.

Official CryptoTRUMP Club / DeepRedSky.io

CryptoTRUMP Club – Drop 2 is the exciting continuation of DeepRedSky's (DRS) initial showcase of the CryptoTRUMP Club, an experience-rich utility NFT collection featuring unique and iconic images of former President Donald Trump in various settings, highlighting and honoring the one-of-a-kind personality of the 45th President of the United States. Each CryptoTRUMP NFT is likewise one-of-a-kind, and features President Trump alongside NFT elements with varying degrees of rarity for collectability, such as expression & styling, background & foreground, clothing & accessories, etc.

The collection and today's NFT drop are offered to meet popular demand, Parler CEO George Farmer explains, "We are excited to deliver the latest in the CryptoTRUMP Collection to the DeepRedSky marketplace and Parler communities for all the fans of America's 45th President, whose personality, persistence and productivity only continue to grow in popularity."   

Owners of the CryptoTRUMP Club Collection will also gain access to an exclusive Discord channel attended by major MAGA influencers, and experiences that include private chats, invites to special events, and access to the MAGAverse – a metaverse community where holders can live amongst their favorite MAGA celebrities and attend virtual events. The CryptoTRUMP Club Collection is verified and available to trade on secondary NFT marketplaces such as Magic Eden, which offers Solana NFT collections.

The initial NFT offerings in the CryptoTRUMP Club Collection dropped last month exclusively on the DRS marketplace, which will continue to add more exclusive artwork and commemorative experiences in the weeks and months ahead. DRS will support both political engagement initiatives, as well as NFT collections celebrating great moments in politics, pop-culture and pro-sports.  To view, or to purchase one of the CryptoTRUMP Club Collection NFTs, visit https://deepredsky.io/collections.   

DeepRedSky is also currently offering newly minted 3D NFTs from the 'The Banned Bee Collection' and their first offering 'The Bee's Last Tweet,' while supplies last.

About the ArtistCryptoTRUMP Club (CTC) are the creators of DeepRedSky's initial NFT showcase, the CryptoTRUMP Club Collection, which first released NFTs last month. CryptoTRUMP Club is building an America-First Web 3.0 community, and encourages fans of forty-five to join the MAGAverse. 10,000 CryptoTRUMPS will be offered in total, with each in the collection featuring unique style and attributes.

About DeepRedSky (DRS): The premium marketplace delivers an engaging yet simplified user experience and connects fans and collectors with world-class individuals and brands across politics, media, sports, and the arts. DeepRedSky features creators who share the values of freedom of expression and protection from Big Tech, Big

Media, and Big Government. Offering creator-to-peer NFTs with varying degrees of rarity, DeepRedSky is amping up the digital purchase experience through auctions, pack and drops, gumball machine schemas, and instant buys. Collectors can purchase NFTs via credit card and receive the assets through any wallet on the Solana blockchain.  Learn more at: https://DeepRedSky.io

About Parler Inc.: Parler has a bold vision to make freedom of expression, security, and privacy a reality through social media and blockchain technology. Over 16 million users have chosen Parler as their social media platform to protect against the authoritarian powers of Big Tech, Big Government, and cancel culture. Parler uses the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution as a guide, making it possible for people to speak freely without fear of being suspended or labeled 'dangerous' and banned. Parler is the public town hall where everyone is welcome and civil debate is encouraged around diverse topics. Founded in 2018, Parler is based in Nashville, TN, and has a growing global community of content creators. To learn more visit https://parler.com  or download on the iOS App Store now.

Press:

press@DeepRedSky.io


media@parler.com 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cryptotrump-club--drop-2-continues-iconic-limited-edition-nft-collection-available-now-exclusively-on-deepredsky-marketplace-powered-by-parler-301526740.html

SOURCE Parler

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Manuel Dürr – Leonteq: Struki ABC: Kapitalschutz-Zertifikate | BX Swiss TV

Wie funktionieren Kapitalschutz-Zertifikate und in welcher Marktphase sind sie besonders geeignet? Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, erklärt Manuel Dürr, Leiter des öffentlichen Vertriebs bei LEONTEQ, wie Anleger mit einem erhöhtem Sicherheitsbedürfnis von Kapitalschutz-Zertifikaten profitieren könnten. Durch die hohe Unsicherheit an den Märkten aufgrund des Ukraine Kriegs und den gleichzeitigen Inflationssorgen können Kapitalschutz-Zertifikate ein attraktives Produkt darstellen. Ausserdem erklärt Manuel Dürr, wo die Risiken der Produkte liegen und welche verschiedenen Varianten der Zertifikate auf dem Markt existieren.

Manuel Dürr – Leonteq: Struki ABC: Kapitalschutz-Zertifikate | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

14.04.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.5% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf ams-OSRAM AG
14.04.22 Glaxo-Smithkline kauft US-Krebsspezialisten Sierra
14.04.22 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Dätwyler kauft zu - neue Perspektiven in den USA?
14.04.22 Zurückhaltung vor Osterwochenende
14.04.22 Marktüberblick: K+S erfreut mit Ausblick
14.04.22 Weekly-Hits: Europäischer Pharmasektor – Auf Wachstum fokussiert / Kering – Spannender Zahlentermin
14.04.22 Manuel Dürr – Leonteq: Struki ABC: Kapitalschutz-Zertifikate | BX Swiss TV
08.04.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Ford, Tesla
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’961.49 18.90 FSSMPU
Short 13’239.95 13.27 HSSM9U
Short 13’935.44 7.61 ASSM8U
SMI-Kurs: 12’475.08 14.04.2022 17:31:55
Long 11’962.98 19.49 QSSM4U
Long 11’499.10 13.71 PSSMDU
Long 11’137.44 8.54 OSSM2U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Patentanmeldungen in der Schweiz: Roche verdrängt ABB vom ersten Platz
Elon Musk nach Übernahmeofferte für Twitter: Nicht sicher, dass ich Twitter kaufen kann
Apples milliardenschwere Green Bonds: Apple treibt Umweltschutzbemühungen weiter voran
Drei Möglichkeiten: So kann man die Haushaltskasse mit passivem Einkommen aufbessern
Krypto-Umfrage zeigt: Rund die Hälfte der Krypto-Besitzer sind Neulinge bei digitalen Assets
Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum: Der Kryptomarkt am Freitag
Dividenden im deutschen MDAX: Wo Anleger die grössten Ausschüttungen erwarten dürfen
Twitter ergreift Massnahmen um Übernahme durch Elon Musk zu verhindern
SMI geht fester ins Osterwochenende -- DAX beendet Sitzung nach EZB-Entscheid freundlicher

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit