23.12.2019 12:00:00

Crypto Price Index Meets Demand for a Stable Crypto Asset with its Token Incorporating the Same Founding Principles as Global Market Indices

SAINT JULIAN'S, Malta, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crypto Price Index (CPI) aims to meet global demand for a stable crypto asset with a diverse range of crypto indices based on the average price of a certain number of top-trading global cryptocurrencies. Additionally, CPI is developing CPI 1, which will be tied to the US dollar with 1 CPI = 1 USD. The CPI 1 coin will be part of CPI's Pay System geared for government use, starting with countries in Africa, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah Bin Rashed Al Sharqi, an advisor to CPI's board, said, "Decentralized finance is one of the most important movements of our time. By providing up-to-date pricing data, Crypto Price Index has the potential to become one of the most valuable sources of information for digital asset traders and market participants."

CEO Herbert Law explains, "Coming from a traditional finance background, I understand the need for trusted market indicators, and that's what we intend to provide with Crypto Price Index. Sovereign, institutional, and private investors can benefit from the stability, compliance, and reliability offered by CPI."

The CPI 1 coin that is needed to participate in CPI's Pay System will be followed by other index coins, including CPI 500, CPI 200, CPI 100, and CPI 30. With a business model based on the same founding principles as major global market indices like the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, Nasdaq, and FTSE 100, CPI will be providing the most comprehensive crypto index on the market for reference by traders.

About Crypto Price Index
Crypto Price Index (CPI) is a new innovative way to easily track the top 200 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Like the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the CPI Index, alongside its native token the CPI coin, provides insight into the trading history of the leading blockchain projects. Our mission is to make the CPI Blockchain a single trustworthy source of up-to-date price data for the digital asset markets, becoming a valuable source of information for traders and other market participants.

SOURCE Crypto Price Index

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:30
adidas – Rekordhoch im Visier
07:14
Daily Markets: SMI – Das grosse Ziel rückt näher / Facebook – Einmal kurz angetäuscht
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
18.12.19
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV
16.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tom Lee überzeugt: Anleger sollten sich auf eine Weihnachtsrally vorbereiten
Credit Suisse-Aktie unter Druck: CS-Bericht enthält anscheinend "neue, relevante Erkenntnisse"
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Grosse Koalition verliert im Sonntagstrend weiter an Zustimmung
Apple-Arcade: iKonzern bietet Preisnachlass für Jahresabo
Russische Zentralbankchefin: Kryptowährungen gleichen Glücksspiel
SMI knackt 10'700-Punkte-Marke -- DAX etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Uber ändert nach Gerichtsurteil Vorgehensweise in Deutschland
Analysten von steigendem Goldpreis überzeugt - Starke Zentralbanknachfrage
Welche Tochterfirmen gehören zum Apple-Konzern?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI knackt 10'700-Punkte-Marke -- DAX etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es zum Wochenbeginn weiter aufwärts. Der DAX verbucht geringe Abgaben. Asiens Börsen fanden am Montag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;