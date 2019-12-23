Crypto Price Index Meets Demand for a Stable Crypto Asset with its Token Incorporating the Same Founding Principles as Global Market Indices

SAINT JULIAN'S, Malta, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crypto Price Index (CPI) aims to meet global demand for a stable crypto asset with a diverse range of crypto indices based on the average price of a certain number of top-trading global cryptocurrencies. Additionally, CPI is developing CPI 1, which will be tied to the US dollar with 1 CPI = 1 USD. The CPI 1 coin will be part of CPI's Pay System geared for government use, starting with countries in Africa, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah Bin Rashed Al Sharqi, an advisor to CPI's board, said, "Decentralized finance is one of the most important movements of our time. By providing up-to-date pricing data, Crypto Price Index has the potential to become one of the most valuable sources of information for digital asset traders and market participants."

CEO Herbert Law explains, "Coming from a traditional finance background, I understand the need for trusted market indicators, and that's what we intend to provide with Crypto Price Index. Sovereign, institutional, and private investors can benefit from the stability, compliance, and reliability offered by CPI."

The CPI 1 coin that is needed to participate in CPI's Pay System will be followed by other index coins, including CPI 500, CPI 200, CPI 100, and CPI 30. With a business model based on the same founding principles as major global market indices like the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, Nasdaq, and FTSE 100, CPI will be providing the most comprehensive crypto index on the market for reference by traders.

About Crypto Price Index

Crypto Price Index (CPI) is a new innovative way to easily track the top 200 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Like the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the CPI Index, alongside its native token the CPI coin, provides insight into the trading history of the leading blockchain projects. Our mission is to make the CPI Blockchain a single trustworthy source of up-to-date price data for the digital asset markets, becoming a valuable source of information for traders and other market participants.

