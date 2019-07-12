12.07.2019 09:42:00

Crypto.com's CRO Token Listed on Huobi Global

HONG KONG, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, announced that its Crypto.com Chain Token (CRO) has listed on Huobi Global with deposits and trading now available.

 

The trading pairs are CRO/BTC, CRO/USDT, and CRO/HT.

Huobi Global (HBG) is an online digital asset trading platform that supports exchanges or investment services between various cryptocurrencies. It provides real time price quotation, charting, and trading services for over 200 digital token assets.

The Crypto.com Chain Token (CRO) powers a high-performing native blockchain powering Crypto.com Pay which allows users to pay or get paid in crypto, anywhere. While customers reap generous cashback rewards through Crypto.com Pay, merchants also benefit from greatly reduced processing fees and near instant settlement.

About Huobi Group

Huobi Group is a leading global digital asset financial service provider that commits to provide secure, professional, credit and quality services for its global users. Since its establishment in 2013, Huobi Group has been financed by ZhenFund and Sequoia Capital. Its accumulative turnover has exceeded 1.2 trillion USD and once became the world's largest digital asset exchange with a global share of 50%.

The group launched Huobi Global in November 2017, which started operation with a cumulative turnover of the first month, exceeding $4.6b USD.

Currently, Huobi Group has invested in more than sixty upstream and downstream enterprises, with established compliance service teams in Singapore, Japan, South Korea, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Brazil and Hong Kong, to deliver its services to millions of users in over 130 countries. For more information, please visit: www.hbg.com.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 130+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/946261/Cryptocom_Huobi_Global.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/750079/Crypto_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Crypto.com

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09:05
Vontobel: Fintechs im Vormarsch
09:04
Marktüberblick: Gerresheimer haussiert nach Zahlen
08:47
SMI bleibt auf Konsolidierungskurs
06:22
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Bodenbildung auf dem Prüfstand / Kühne & Nagel – Käuferseite bereitet Ausbruch vor
10.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Chevron, Marathon Oil, Schlumberger
10.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Anleger warten auf starke Fed Aussagen
08.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Juli 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Schweizer Aktien werden nicht mehr in der EU gehandelt - Das sind die Auswirkungen
Swiss Re-Aktien nach Gerüchten um Verschiebung von ReAssure-Börsengang schwach
Swiss Re-Aktie unentschlossen: Swiss Re bestätigt IPO-Aussetzung von ReAssure
Handelskrieg: USA und China reden miteinander
Banken im Blick: Warren Buffetts Berkshire erhält hunderte Millionen Dollar
Dow schliesst auf neuem Rekordstand -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Portfoliomanager Mark Mobius: "Ich liebe Gold"
Sensirion-Aktie knickt ein: Sensirion gibt Gewinnwarnung aus
INTERROLL-Aktie bricht ein: INTERROLL schockt Anleger mit Ausblick
SMI zum Auftakt kaum verändert -- DAX mit leichten Startverlusten -- Asiens Börsen am Freitag grün

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zum Auftakt kaum verändert -- DAX mit leichten Startverlusten -- Asiens Börsen am Freitag grün
Der SMI notiert wenig bewegt. DAX in impulsarmem Handel etwas schwächer. Nachdem der Dow Jones in den USA einen neuen Rekordstand erreicht hat, präsentieren sich auch die asiatischen Börsen grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB