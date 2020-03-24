24.03.2020 15:10:00

Crypto.com Pay Launches New Invoicing Feature

HONG KONG, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, announced today the launch of invoicing features for Crypto.com Pay merchants to generate and send invoices to customers who wish to pay with cryptocurrency.

Merchants can generate crypto invoices free of charge using Crypto.com Pay. Items listed on an invoice are priced in fiat currency and invoice recipients (buyers) can settle the invoice with cryptocurrency (BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC or CRO) using the Crypto Pay feature in the Crypto.com App. The payment amount will then be converted into fiat currency of the merchant's choice. The fiat amount converted is fixed to eliminate the risk of price fluctuation in cryptocurrencies.

Merchants can now sign up for Crypto.com Pay through the new onboarding platform and will enjoy a settlement fee waiver for 6 months.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of "cryptocurrency in every wallet" into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 200+ strong team. For more information, please visit www.crypto.com.

