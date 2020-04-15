+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
15.04.2020 12:50:00

Crypto.com Partners With TV-TWO to Drive Crypto Adoption

HONG KONG, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com and TV-TWO, the world's leading content discovery platform for crypto, have announced a partnership to jointly drive crypto adoption. 

Crypto.com and TV-TWO announced a partnership to jointly drive crypto adoption (PRNewsfoto/Crypto.com)

Over 1.1 million monthly active users benefit from TV-TWO by consuming their favorite crypto content through the TV-TWO app. Combining entertainment and education, users study the ins and outs of everything crypto. To further drive crypto adoption, TV-TWO provides its users with recommendations to securely navigate the crypto world. Users interested in crypto enter TV-TWO and are guided to Crypto.com where they find every crypto service they need - all in one place.

With this partnership, TV-TWO users get an easier and more direct access to the extensive offering of Crypto.com including the MCO Visa Card that offers up to 5% back on all spending and allows users to spend crypto everywhere Visa is accepted, the Crypto.com App that allows users to securely buy, sell, send, store and track crypto (50+ coins supported) with Crypto Earn (earn interest on deposited crypto) and Crypto Credit (instant crypto loans) included. Crypto.com is also developing the Crypto.com Chain that enables crypto payments settled using the Crypto.com Coin (CRO) and recently integrated its payment solution with Ledger. Furthermore, the Crypto.com Exchange provides deep liquidity and low fees with access to The Syndicate fundraising platform to purchase crypto with great discount. Underlining a commitment to education, the Crypto.com University offers articles on a wide range of topics suitable for all skill levels.

Philipp Schulz, Co-Founder of TV-TWO said: "TV-TWO is creating the Ellis Island of crypto. Our users come from Finance, Gaming and Tech backgrounds and want to learn more about cryptocurrency. To get them started, we recommend only a very limited number of services. As a long standing advertiser, Crypto.com has been our recommendation for almost a year. We are looking forward to joint growth in the future."

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com said: "At Crypto.com, we are on a mission to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. TV-TWO has built a unique and highly promising platform to educate new users who are entering the crypto space. We are pleased to strengthen our bonds and continue to foster mass adoption of cryptocurrency together."

About TV-TWO

Founded in 2018, TV-TWO grew to become the leading content discovery platform for crypto. To create a first crypto touchpoint, the TV-TWO value proposition is supported by an ERC20 token called TTV. Users earn the TTV to make their first steps in the blockchain space without taking any financial risks. Founded in and operated out of Liechtenstein, over 1.1 million monthly active users already benefit from the learn and earn offering - with increasing user demand.

Find out more by visiting: https://tv-two.com.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of "cryptocurrency in every wallet" into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 250+ strong team.

Find out more by visiting https://crypto.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1155612/TV_Two_x_CryptoCom.jpg  
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888271/Crypto_Logo.jpg

 

Crypto.com Logo (PRNewsfoto/Crypto.com)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cryptocom-partners-with-tv-two-to-drive-crypto-adoption-301040915.html

SOURCE Crypto.com

