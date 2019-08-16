16.08.2019 06:12:00

Crypto.com Lists Tezos XTZ

HONG KONG, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --  Crypto.com, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, announced today that it has listed Tezos XTZ to its App and is exploring staking rewards 'baking' for its users.

Best place to purchase XTZ at true cost with zero fees and markups

XTZ joins a growing list of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins on the Crypto.com platform, such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), XRP, TrueUSD (TUSD), PAXOS (PAX), and its own MCO and CRO Tokens.

Tezos is a distributed ledger, making use of blockchain technology to form a blockchain governance by establishing a true digital commonwealth. Tezos established formal verification, a technique which mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and secure smart contracts.

With XTZ added to the Crypto.com, users can now purchase it at true cost with no fees - credit card and bank transfer both supported. As Crypto.com also offers the MCO Visa Card, this adds additional utility to XTZ as users can easily convert cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies and spend at over 40m merchants globally.

About Tezos

Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications. It is designed to provide the safety and code correctness required for assets and other high-value use cases. Its native smart contract language, Michelson, facilitates formal verification. Formal verification mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and secure smart contracts. Tezos aims to transfer the decision-making process to stakeholders by giving them voting rights to protocol updates and governing the platform. The On-chain governance allows developers to submit proposals for protocol upgrades, stakeholders will have the right to approve and authorize the protocol updates in the platform. For more information, please visit: www.tezos.com.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 150+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com.

 

Crypto.com Logo (PRNewsfoto/Crypto.com)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cryptocom-lists-tezos-xtz-300902863.html

SOURCE Crypto.com

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15.08.19
Geldanlage: "Dividende gut, alles gut?"
15.08.19
Ölpreise erneut unter Druck
15.08.19
Vontobel: derimail - Unsere aktuellen Low-Barrier Produkte in Zeichnung
15.08.19
Weekly-Hits: Wall Street & Goldminen
15.08.19
SMI-Anleger gehen in Deckung
12.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Société Générale SA, BNP Paribas, ING
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.19
Schroders: Fünf Dinge, die jeder Anleger über Disruption wissen muss
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Geldanlage: "Dividende gut, alles gut?"

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Elliott: Gold, US-Bonds und Yen sind die Indikatoren für einen bevorstehenden Crash
Alibaba-Aktie schiesst hoch: Alibaba meldet Gewinnsprung
Syngenta-Aktie: ChemChina will wohl Syngenta wieder an die Börse bringen
Warum der Eurokurs nachgibt - Franken und Yen gefragt
Hat Tesla mit dem Megapack-Energiespeichersystem einen neuen Wachstumstreiber gefunden?
Diese Aktien sind im 2. Quartal 2019 in Warren Buffetts Portfolio - Börsenguru kauft mehr Amazon-Aktien
Warum der Euro zum Franken kurzzeitig auf neues Jahrestief fällt
Aus diesen Gründen stabilisiert sich der Euro zum Franken
GE-Aktie in tiefrot: General Electric wird Bilanzkosmetik vorgeworfen - GE weist Vorwürfe zurück
Raiffeisen: Schweizer Bevölkerung kann sich Wohneigentum fast nicht mehr leisten

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street beendet den Handel in Grün -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt drehte die Stimmung ins Negative. Der DAX zeigte sich nach anfänglichen Gewinnen ebenfalls leichter. Die Wall Street wies positive Vorzeichen aus. Die asiatischen Börsen konnten ihre Verluste im Handelsverlauf teilweise eindämmen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB