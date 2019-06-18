18.06.2019 13:31:00

Crypto.com Lists Ravencoin's RVN

Best place to purchase RVN at true cost with zero fees and markups

HONG KONG, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, announced today that it has listed Ravencoin's RVN to its App.

Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The project aims to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another.

With RVN added to the Crypto.com App, users can now purchase these tokens at true cost with no fees - credit card and bank transfer both supported. As Crypto.com also offers the MCO Visa Card, this adds additional utility to RVN as users can easily convert cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies and spend at over 40m merchants globally.

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com said: "We are pleased to make Crypto.com a platform for the Ravencoin community to purchase RVN at true cost. Given the growing selection of digital assets, fiat onramp and lack of fees, Crypto.com is simply the best place to buy, sell and pay with crypto."

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a digital peer-to-peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function - the transfer of assets from one party to another. Ravencoin is ASIC resistant, it uses an X16R hashing algorithm to discourage the development of ASIC hardware. Everyone has the equal opportunity to mine or purchase RVN. Launched January 2018, Ravencoin places its focus on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. For more information, please visit: ravencoin.org.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 120+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/924553/CryptoCom_and_RVN.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/750079/Crypto_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Crypto.com

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09:55
Vontobel: derimail - Beyond Meat - neue Callable BRCs für Sie
09:40
United Internet – Support im Visier
08:39
SMI tritt auf der Stelle - Warten auf US-Zinsentscheidung
06:07
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Die Hürde bei 2.900 Punkten schreckt die Anleger ab / Sonova – Bullen weiter am Drücker
17.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.35% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (62.5%) auf EFG
14.06.19
Beyond Meat: Ist der Hype schon verpufft?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.06.19
Schroders: Amazon, der Klima-Champion?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin steigt über 9'000 US-Dollar
Bitcoin & Co.: Gremien glauben dass Cyberdevisen bald wieder verschwinden
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Novartis-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Novartis sieht umfangreiche Wirksamkeit von Cosentyx mit Daten untermauert
Lufthansa-Aktie bricht ein: Lufthansa mit Gewinnwarnung für 2019
Dow letztendlich fester -- SMI beendet Handel etwas fester -- DAX kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Das sind bislang die wahren Gewinner im Handelsstreit
Wisekey-Aktie schiesst hoch: Wisekey will maximal 10 Prozent der Aktien zurückkaufen
SMI mit Rekordhoch -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Infineon-Aktie sackt ab: Infineon zapft Kapitalmarkt an für Übernahme von Cypress Semiconductor

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI mit Rekordhoch -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Die Bereitschaft des EZB-Chefs Draghi bei Notwendigkeit eine Zinssenkung durchzuführen, sorgte für Aufwind an den Börsen: Der heimische Markt legt am Dienstag zu. Der DAX verbucht ebenfalls Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB