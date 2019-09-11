11.09.2019 13:39:00

Crypto.com Lists Lisk (LSK)

HONG KONG, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, announced today that it has listed Lisk (LSK) to its App. LSK joins a growing list of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins on the Crypto.com platform, such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), XRP, TrueUSD (TUSD), PAXOS (PAX), and its own MCO and CRO Tokens.

Crypto.com Logo (PRNewsfoto/Crypto.com)

Lisk is a next generation platform that allows for the development and distribution of JavaScript based decentralized applications using an easy to use, fully featured ecosystem. Through Lisk, developers can build, publish, distribute, and monetize their applications within a custom built cryptocurrency powered system that utilizes custom blockchains, smart contracts, cloud storage, and computing nodes; all from within one industry solution.

With LSK added to the Crypto.com, users can now purchase it at true cost with no fees - credit card and bank transfer both supported. As Crypto.com also offers the MCO Visa Card, this adds additional utility to LSK as users can easily convert cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies and spend at over 40m merchants globally.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK), founded in early 2016 by Max Kordek and Oliver Beddows and headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, is a blockchain application platform that seeks to make blockchain technology more accessible to the masses. Lisk focuses on user experience, developer support and in-depth documentations. Lisk's SDK kit is written in JavaScript so as to allow developers to easily build blockchain applications on the Lisk blockchain and even deploy their own sidechain linked to the Lisk network. The open source Lisk blockchain platform is powered by Lisk (LSK) tokens and operates under the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus model to allow for its network to be secured by democratically elected delegates. For more information, visit: https://lisk.io.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 150+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com.

 

Crypto.com Lists Lisk (LSK)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cryptocom-lists-lisk-lsk-300915968.html

SOURCE Crypto.com

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
DAX-Future: (Sektor-)Switches zwischen Lagger und Leader
10:35
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 8.05% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Expedia Group Inc
10:25
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 - Wo könnte der Käufer grössere Schwierigkeiten bekommen?
09:12
Schwergewichte schicken SMI erneut in den Keller
10.09.19
Vontobel: derimail - Schweizer Titel mit tiefer 45% Barriere
09.09.19
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
09.09.19
Raifeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
03.09.19
Schroders: Steuert die britische Wirtschaft auf eine Rezession zu?
28.08.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im August 2019
mehr
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Société Générale: Die Zinsen dürften noch für lange Zeit niedrig bleiben
Dow schafft es ins Plus -- SMI pendelt um 10'000er Marke -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Partners Group-Aktie verliert: Partners Group steigert Halbjahresgewinn um 1 Prozent
Schmolz+Bickenbach mit Gewinnwarnung: Erwartungen für Betriebsgewinn deutlich gesenkt - Aktie bricht ein
Sunrise-Aktionär Axxion fordert Abwahl von Verwaltungsratspräsident Kurer
Facebook-Währung Libra kann nur mit Finma-Bewilligung umgesetzt werden
Experte: Silberpreis könnte bis auf 50 US-Dollar klettern
Nestlé-Aktien drehen auf Konsolidierungskurs
SMI stärker -- DAX im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost zum Schluss mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen
Gewinnwarnung: Lalique rutscht zum Halbjahr in die roten Zahlen - Aktie unter Druck

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI stärker -- DAX im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost zum Schluss mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen
Die heimische Börse präsentiert steigende Kurse. Anleger am deutschen Aktienmarkt gehen weiter ins Risiko. Zur Wochenmitte ging es für die asiatischen Aktienmärkte überwiegend aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB