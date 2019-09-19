19.09.2019 10:36:00

Crypto.com Hits 1 Million App Downloads

HONG KONG and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com, the pioneering consumer payments and cryptocurrency platform, today announced its wallet app has reached over 1 million downloads from the App Store and Google Play Store since its worldwide launch in May 2018, a key milestone for Crypto.com's mission to help accelerate the world's adoption of cryptocurrency into all aspects of daily life.

 

The Crypto.com app allows users to effectively take back control of their money and:

  • Buy crypto at true cost and store it securely;
  • Spend it with a metal Visa card with up to 5% back on all transactions;
  • Earn up to 8% per annum on crypto deposits

"We believe it's your basic human right to control your money, data and identity," said Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com. "Cryptocurrency and its underlying blockchain technology has the potential to shift the balance of power away from over-reaching institutions and back to individuals, helping to build a healthier society. We will continue to be laser-focused on developing highly secure, user-friendly products that help more people benefit from the power of crypto."

Crypto.com also today announced the launch of an outdoor brand campaign with the slogan "Time for Plan B", which will feature prominently throughout downtown San Francisco beginning this week. The phrase is born from the crypto community and pays homage to the blockchain's potential to provide a viable alternative to the established financial markets.

Crypto.com invites the community to contribute creatively to the campaign and see their own words on billboards around the world. To find out more & participate, please visit: Crypto.com/TimeForPlanB.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of "cryptocurrency in every wallet" into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have both ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 170+ strong team. For more information, please visit www.crypto.com.


