25.10.2019 20:17:00

Crypto.com Card Program Receives Green Light for Europe

HONG KONG, Oct. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, announced today that its MCO Visa Card program in Europe has been approved.

The Crypto.com App makes cryptocurrencies within the App as easy to spend as traditional money by instantly exchanging the cryptocurrency for GBP or other fiat currencies that can be accessed through the app. MCO Visa Cards work anywhere Visa is accepted. Moreover, users will earn an industry leading up to 5 percent cryptocurrency cashback on everyday transactions.

To order a card, iOS and Android users can download the app, select their desired card and complete a three-minute onboarding process to register.

Our team is thrilled to share this significant milestone with the Crypto.com community. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the community for the incredible support we received and we look forward to sharing more updates and developments as we work to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass market.

About Crypto.com
Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of "cryptocurrency in every wallet" into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 205+ strong team. For more information, please visit www.crypto.com.

