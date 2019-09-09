09.09.2019 12:52:00

Crypto.com Adds MCO, ETH and XRP to Crypto Credit as Collateral

HONG KONG, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, announced today the addition of Crypto.com's MCO, XRP and Ethereum (ETH) to instantly secure a loan in Crypto Credit with 30% LTV.

Loan-to-Value (LTV) Ratio: The LTV for MCO, XRP, and ETH is 30% (e.g. If a user deposits 50 ETH as collateral and the market price of ETH is at $200 USD, then a user will get a loan amount of $3,000 USD worth of TUSD/PAX).

MCO Token Utility: Users with MCO Tokens staked enjoy a lower interest rate:

Crypto.com Adds MCO, ETH and XRP to Crypto Credit as Collateral

Notes: Interest begins from the day of initiation of the load and will continue while the loan is in effect. The LTV Ratio may be adjusted by Crypto.com.

For more details on Crypto Credit click, here.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 150+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com.

 

 

 

Crypto.com Adds MCO, ETH and XRP to Crypto Credit as Collateral

Crypto.com Logo (PRNewsfoto/Crypto.com)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cryptocom-adds-mco-eth-and-xrp-to-crypto-credit-as-collateral-300913926.html

SOURCE Crypto.com

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:43
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: SMI - Gelingt der Durchbruch durch die Widerstandszone?
11:30
DAX-Future: Comeback setzt sich fort
10:43
Raifeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
10:38
Vontobel: derimail - Autocall Step-Down BRCs mit europäischer Barriere
07:00
Julius Bär - PreMarket App
05.09.19
Dank Politik entspannt ins Wochenende? | BX Swiss TV
30.08.19
Stimmung der Anleger bessert sich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
03.09.19
Schroders: Steuert die britische Wirtschaft auf eine Rezession zu?
28.08.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im August 2019
mehr
Dank Politik entspannt ins Wochenende? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Silberpreis könnte bis auf 50 US-Dollar klettern
Swiss Re warnt vor unsicherer Weltwirtschaftslage
UBS trennt sich von Aktien - auch Bargeld derzeit keine gute Idee für Anleger
SMI zeitweise auf neuem Allzeithoch -- DAX etwas fester -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mehrheitlich im Plus
Grüne verlieren im Sonntagstrend weiter an Boden - Zeitung
Analyst: Tesla kann Schwächen durch Nachfrage in Europa kompensieren
Polyphor-Aktie hebt ab: Polyphor setzt grosse Hoffnungen in Balixafortide
Hedgefonds-Manager erwartet die nächste Finanzkrise
Roche-Aktie im Plus: Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für zwei neue Tecentriq-basierte NSCLC-Behandlungen
Tesla & Co. werden immer effizienter: Ölpreise müssten stark sinken, damit Verbrenner wettbewerbsfähig bleiben

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zeitweise auf neuem Allzeithoch -- DAX etwas fester -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mehrheitlich im Plus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Montag freundlich zu. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich unentschlossen. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten überwog zum Wochenauftakt der Optimismus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB