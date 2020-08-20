20.08.2020 00:01:00

CruzSur Energy Provides Update on Re-Entry Activities on the Maria Conchita Block and Exploratory Program on the SN-9 Block

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Further to a prior press release issued on July 24, 2020, CruzSur Energy Corp. (the "Company" or "CruzSur") (TSXV: CZR) is pleased to announce that the Company is in the final stages of its re-entry activities on the Aruchara well, located in the Maria Conchita Block in the region of La Guajira in northern Colombia. More specifically, the repair of the well is now almost complete, and the Company will soon be in position to determine the quantity and quality of gas found. A comprehensive update will be provided by the Company at that time.

CruzSur further announces that it expects to complete the necessary social and environmental licensing procedures to enable the development of a minimum exploratory program on the SN-9 Block located in Cordoba, Colombia. (the "Project"). SN-9 is located in the Lower Magdalena basin, a prolific hydrocarbon producing region near the Caribbean coast. CruzSur holds a 72% interest in the SN-9 Block, which is adjacent to Canacol Energy's Esperanza block.

In connection with the Project, the Company has arranged a two-year secured loan bearing interest at 15% per annum in the amount of USD$2.5M with various related and unrelated parties. The lenders have been granted a 3% royalty on the Company's 72% working interest in gross production from the SN-9 Block and have an option to convert the debt into another 3% overriding royalty on such working interest.

About CruzSur Energy Corp.
CruzSur Energy Corp. is a publicly traded E&P company focused on proven oil & gas plays in Latin America. The Company holds a large diversified portfolio of producing, development and unexploited assets in Colombia and Argentina where it will leverage its amplitude of technical expertise and proven track record building companies and creating value.

Forward-Looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release.  The information in this news release about the completion of the operations described herein, and other forward-looking information includes but is not limited to information concerning the intentions, plans and future actions of the parties to the transactions described herein and the terms of such transaction.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company's inability to perform the proposed operations.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to complete the planned operations and activities. The Company has also assumed that no significant events will occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE CruzSur Energy Corp.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 322.60
2.36 %
Swisscom 523.00
2.23 %
CS Group 10.31
2.13 %
Nestle 110.86
1.73 %
Novartis 78.41
1.45 %
LafargeHolcim 43.75
0.51 %
CieFinRichemont 60.06
0.50 %
Alcon 55.24
0.44 %
SGS 2’356.00
0.21 %
The Swatch Grp 199.60
-0.40 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

19.08.20
UBS: Bis zu 12.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
19.08.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
19.08.20
SMI hängt weiter fest
18.08.20
Julius Bär: Neue Strukturierte Produkte Julius Bär
18.08.20
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV
17.08.20
Tracking the Economy in Real Time
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
11.08.20
Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
10.08.20
Schroders: Was sind die langfristigen Aussichten für Investments im Gesundheitswesen?
mehr
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche- und Regeneron-Aktien fester: Roche arbeitet mit Regeneron an REGN-COV2
Deshalb schwächelt der US-Dollar zu Euro und Franken
Achiko-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Achiko meldet provisorisches Patent für Corona-Testkit an
Clariant-Aktien im Steigflug - Private Equity soll interessiert sein
Bitcoin bei einjährigem Höchststand
Zur Rose bleibt deutlich in den roten Zahlen - Zur Rose-Aktie gibt ab
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger nahezu unbewegt
Dufry will US-Tochter Hudson wieder integrieren und von Börse nehmen - Dufry-Aktie im Minus, Hudson-Aktie hebt ab
Zur Rose-Aktie gewinnt: Zur Rose schliesst Übernahme der Versand- und Diabetes-Aktivitäten von Apotal ab
US-Indizes letztendlich im Minus -- SMI schliesst in Gewinnzone -- DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen ohne einheitliche Tendenz

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes letztendlich im Minus -- SMI schliesst in Gewinnzone -- DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen ohne einheitliche Tendenz
Die US-Börsen gaben am Mittwoch ihre Aufschläge ab. Die Schweizer Börse tendierte zur Wochenmitte mit Gewinnen, der DAX legte ebenfalls zu. Die asiatischen Märkte notierten am Mittwoch uneins.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB